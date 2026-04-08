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WKN: A0BKYC | ISIN: GB0033877555 | Ticker-Symbol: N0R
Frankfurt
02.04.26 | 08:43
0,003 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BWA GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BWA GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
08.04.2026 08:06 Uhr
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BWA Group Plc - "Bed and ISA" Transaction by Non-Executive Director

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 08

8 April 2026

BWA Group PLC

(" BWA", or the " Company")

"Bed and ISA" Transaction by Non-Executive Director

BWA [AQUIS:BWAP], the mining investment company with licences in Cameroon and Canada, announces that Peter Taylor, Non-Executive Director, has undertaken back-to-back "Bed and ISA" transactions.

Mr Taylor has purchased 7,200,000 ordinary shares of 0.5p each (" Ordinary Shares") in his Individual Savings Account (" ISA"), selling the same number of shares in his general broking account. As a result of these transactions Mr Taylor's holding remains at 53,837,586 Ordinary Shares, equivalent to 5.55% of the Ordinary Shares in issue.

For further information on the Company, please visit www.bwagroupplc.com/index.htmlor:

BWA Group PLC

James Butterfield

Managing Director

+44 (0) 7770 225 253

enquiries@bwagroupplc.com

Allenby Capital Limited

Corporate Adviser

+44 (0) 20 3328 5656

Nick Harriss/Nick Naylor

Oberon Capital

Broker

BlytheRay

Financial PR

+44 (0) 20 3179 5300

Nick Lovering/Adam Pollock

+44 207 138 3204

James Mulligan/Matthew Bowld

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Name

Peter Taylor

Reason for notification

PDMR (NED)

Initial

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor

BWA Group Plc

LEI

213800XG3K7PTAAG8630

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 0.5p each

Identification code

ISIN: GB0033877555

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

Price(s) and
volume(s)

7,200,000 @ 0.2775p

Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

N/A

Date of the transaction

7/4/2026

Place of the transaction

Aquis

Name

Peter Taylor (ISA)

Reason for notification

PDMR (NED)

Initial

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor

BWA Group Plc

LEI

213800XG3K7PTAAG8630

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 0.5p each

Identification code

ISIN: GB0033877555

Nature of the transaction

Sale of Ordinary Shares

Price(s) and
volume(s)

7,200,000 @ 0.2770p

Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

N/A

Date of the transaction

7/4/2026

Place of the transaction

AQSE

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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