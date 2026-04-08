This record closing is the largest raise ever achieved by a fully independent European fund dedicated to Biopharma, validating Jeito's patient-driven investment strategy, its multidisciplinary, collaborative expertise spanning from science to commercialization of medicines, and value creation

In five years, Jeito Capital has tripled its assets under management to €1.6 billion, firmly establishing itself among the top-tier global Biopharma investors

Jeito II will build on Jeito I's proven and differentiated strategy, investing in the most promising clinical Biopharma companies which address unmet patient needs and severe diseases, accelerate breakthrough therapeutic innovation, and deliver transformative benefits for patients

This fundraise represents significant momentum for European Biopharma, strengthening its financial firepower and expertise to develop the next generation of global champions

Jeito Capital ("Jeito"), a global independent private equity fund dedicated to Biopharma, today announces the final closing of its second fund Jeito II, exceeding its target at $1.2billion (above €1billion)1,2, and marking a new major milestone for European Biopharma investment. With this new fund, Jeito has now tripled its assets under management to €1.6 billion, following the closing in 2021 of fund Jeito I at $630 million (€534 million) and reinforces its position as a leading fully independent European Biopharma investor.

Jeito II will continue the strategy established with Jeito I: selectively identifying and backing 15 to 20 of the most promising clinical stage Biopharma companies, primarily in Europe, developing breakthrough therapies for severe diseases with high unmet medical needs and accelerating the development path and future market access. This fundraising allows Jeito to increase the average size of future investments in portfolio companies up to €150 million, thus driving value creation by enabling the companies to accelerate and progress through to advanced clinical development and unleash their full commercial potential.

Jeito II has already actively deployed capital in therapeutic areas with strong demand: i.e obesity, reproductive medicine, oncology, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, neurology and cardio-metabolic diseases.

Proven investment strategy focused on patient benefits and value creation

The pharmaceutical industry is approaching a major patent cliff. Loss of exclusivity for several blockbuster drugs could lead to a potential $400 billion decline in pharmaceutical revenues by 20333, with some of these therapeutics currently representing more than 50% of certain pharmaceutical companies' annual sales. This dynamic is expected to continue to accelerate external investment in innovation and reinforces the strategic importance of Pharma M&A with more than 70% of Pharmas innovative new drugs now originating from smaller Biopharma companies4

Jeito is uniquely positioned to address these industry challenges, creating value through a proven, patient-driven strategy and unique operating model.

The fund selectively invests in high-potential, clinical Biopharma companies, developing breakthrough therapies for patients with high unmet medical needs and severe diseases. Jeito commits significant capital in continuity, that is at each progressive value inflection point reached by the portfolio companies. It also offers portfolio companies advice and guidance from a unique team of 30+ multi-disciplinary experts with senior global experience across drug development, regulatory, patent strategy, commercial operations, manufacturing and market access. The Jeito team spans the entire drug value chain, leveraging deep pharma expertise to advance breakthrough therapeutic innovations to the highest industry standards and expand beyond initial addressable markets. This extensive pool of international expertise, working via a collective team approach will help build the next generation of global Biopharma leading companies.

This differentiated methodology and disciplined team approach are reflected in Jeito's three exits to date and include the acquisition of EyeBio and Hi-BioTM by Merck Co (MSD) for up to $3 billion (upfront payment of $1.3 billion) and by Biogen for up to $1.8 billion (upfront payment of $1.15 billion) respectively, with an average holding period of 24 months.

Jeito's appeal to top-tier institutional private investors

The fund was highly attractive to top-tier international investors, reflecting their strong conviction in Jeito's ability to capitalize on the compelling opportunity in Biopharma. It has been backed by a diversified base of investors across Europe, North America and Asia, including sovereign and public funds, pharmaceutical and corporate investors, insurance companies, pension funds, family offices, foundations, endowments and banks. This combination of strong re-up commitment, new investor momentum, and institutional depth highlights the scale of the market opportunity and confidence in Jeito's unique investment strategy and outstanding collective team.

A strong signal for Europe

Jeito II's record fundraising also represents a strong positive signal for European market. At a time when scientific excellence must be matched by patient capital and execution capabilities, the fund demonstrates Europe's ability to finance and develop the global Biopharma leaders of the future.

Europe is particularly well positioned in this context. It is one of the world's leading Biopharma ecosystems, supported by a deep pool of scientific talents, entrepreneurial excellence and high-quality innovation. Yet many European Biopharma companies still face a shortage of long-term growth capital just when they need to accelerate, scale and compete globally. Jeito II is designed precisely to help bridge this funding gap and thus build the next generation of Biopharma market leaders.

Dr Rafaèle Tordjman, MD, PhD, Founder and President of Jeito Capital, said: "The closing of Jeito II at more than one billion euros represents a very significant milestone for our business. This record fundraising is a collective success, reflecting the dedication and expertise of the entire Jeito team, the talent of its portfolio companies' managers and the trust of our investors. We would like to thank them all for their hard work, dedication and support. It is also a strong signal for the European Biopharma ecosystem, demonstrating the growing conviction that European companies can drive major therapeutic innovation and significant economic benefits with the appropriate access to financial and strategic resources."

Sabine Dandiguian, Managing Partner at Jeito Capital, added: "Jeito II continues a disciplined and proven strategy built around a clear conviction: some of the most compelling opportunities in Biopharma lie at the intersection of scientific excellence, strong unmet medical need and growing demand for differentiated innovation. In this environment, value creation requires both selectivity and continuity, backing the best companies, at the right time, with the right level of capital and expertise. Jeito is uniquely positioned to do so, thanks to a proven, differentiated methodology and to a team with the experience to provide both financing and significant industry expertise."

About Jeito Capital

Jeito Capital is a global leading Private Equity fund with a patient benefit driven approach that finances and accelerates the development and growth of ground-breaking medical innovation. Jeito empowers and supports managers through its expert, integrated, multi-talented team and through the investment of significant capital to ensure the growth of companies, building market leaders in their respective therapeutic areas with accelerated patients' access globally, especially in Europe and the United States. Jeito has built a diversified portfolio of clinical Biopharma companies with cutting-edge innovations addressing high unmet needs. Jeito Capital is based in Paris with a presence in Europe and the United States.

For more information, please visit www.jeito.life or follow us on LinkedIn.

1 Translated from EUR to USD at an exchange rate of 1.1498 as of March 31, 2026 (source: Banque de France)

2 Final closing date of Jeito II on March 31, 2026, above fundraising target of €1 billion

3 Source: Stat News: https://www.statnews.com/2025/01/08/jpm-2025-expiring-drug-patents-could-spur-pharma-mergers-acquisitions/

4 Source: Leerinks

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260407412895/en/

Contacts:

Jeito Capital

Rafaèle Tordjman, Founder CEO

Jessica Fadel, EA

Tel: +33 6 33 44 25 47

Stéphanie Elbaz

Tel: +33 6 46 05 08 07

media@jeito.life

H/Advisors Maitland

Finlay Donaldson

finlay.donaldson@h-advisors.global

Tel: +44 (0) 7341 788 066