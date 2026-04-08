Enginuity Skills Awards Partner with BBC Star and Babcock

LONDON, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Enginuity Skills Awards 2026, the 'Oscars of Skills', has partnered with Babcock, marking a significant step forward in the shared mission to tackle the skills gap across the UK's engineering and manufacturing sector.

The glittering awards night, to be hosted by BBC star Swarzy Shire and held at the Park Plaza, Westminster Bridge, on July 1st, is firmly fixed as a focal point for industry and skills provision.

This strategic collaboration with Babcock brings together two organisations committed to inspiring the next generation of talent, recognising excellence, and driving meaningful change across the industry.

By joining forces, Enginuity, the former sector skills council and Babcock, aim to elevate the importance of skills development, champion innovation, and create new pathways into engineering and manufacturing careers.

Ann Watson, CEO of Enginuity, said: "We are delighted to welcome Babcock as our Headline Partner for the Enginuity Skills Awards.

"Closing the skills gap is one of the biggest challenges facing our industry, and it requires collaboration, ambition and action. This partnership reflects a shared belief in the power of skills to transform lives and drive innovation, and together we're proud to champion the people and organisations leading that change.

"Through the Enginuity Skills Awards, we're celebrating the talent shaping the future and inspiring more people to see the opportunities a career in engineering and manufacturing can offer."

Jen McElhinney, Babcock Chief People Officer, said: "Partnering with Enginuity as the Headline Sponsor of this year's Skills Awards is a reflection of our commitment to developing the engineering talent the UK needs for the future.

"At Babcock, our work across defence and critical national infrastructure depends on highly skilled people, and we see every day how vital advanced engineering capabilities are to the UK's security and resilience.

"The Enginuity Skills Awards shine a light on the individuals and organisations driving our sector forward, and we're proud to support a platform that not only celebrates excellence but also inspires the next generation to pursue careers in engineering and manufacturing - areas fundamental to both our national defence and our industrial future."

Swarzy, who presents regularly on BBC Radio 1, 1 Extra and BBC network television, said:

"I'm really excited to be hosting the Enginuity Skills Awards this year! It's my first time, and I can't wait to celebrate the nominees and shine a light on their stories.

"I'm passionate about social mobility - and skills are among the best tools to make that happen.

"As someone who wears many hats across different roles, I love to learn and have a real appreciation for the time, resilience and determination it takes to build new skills, overcome challenges and find your voice - often while navigating barriers outside of your control.

"The journey is everything and spending the night with people who share that mindset means a lot to me. I can't wait to bring the energy and celebrate everyone in the room!"

Event Details:

Event: Enginuity Skills Awards

Enginuity Skills Awards Tickets: Now live

Now live Location & Date: Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, 1 July 2026.



For more information, ticket purchases, and partnership opportunities, please visit Enginuity Skills Awards 2026

Watch Swarzy and Enginuity Events Lead Ben Hope, talk to Steph McGovern about the glittering night in store, on the podcast Steph on Skills powered by Enginuity from April 14th

https://enginuity.org/steph-on-skills-powered-by-enginuity

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e175c518-53c0-4112-88cd-f88a554b567c

Press Contact: Dan Kirkby Email: dan@dkpr.co.uk Phone: +44(0)7785 392735 Website: www.enginuity.org/skills-awards