Switzerland's photovoltaic market slowed in 2025, with newly installed capacity falling 15% to 1,526 MW, according to Swissolar. Despite the decline, growth in residential storage, building electrification, and EV integration points to a gradual market recovery.The Swiss photovoltaic market saw a significant contraction in 2025. While official figures will not be published until July, local association Swissolar association has revealed that newly deployed PV capacity for last year was down 15% compared to 2024. The announcement was made at the Swiss Photovoltaic Congress in Bern on March 31 ...

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