An international study found that the specific power of commercial silicon solar modules increased from 8.5 W/kg in the early 2000s to 23.6 W/kg today, driven by advances in module design, bifaciality, and temperature management. The researchers highlighted that glass and framing dominate module weight, and considering operating conditions like nominal operating cell temperature and rear-side illumination is essential for accurate PV system design.An international research team has found that the specific power of commercial silicon solar modules increased from around 8.5 W/kg In the early 2000s ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...