Three new NERC standards - PRC-028, 029 and 030 - are designed to improve grid reliability USA For several years, North American Reliability Corp. (NERC) has been investigating inverter-based resource (IBR) related output reduction/forced outage events which have grown in impact to the reliability of the Bulk Power System (BPS). Notable among these events is the 2022 Odessa event, which resulted in the unexpected loss of 2,555 MW of solar and synchronous generation following a routine fault on the 345 kV system in West Texas. The disturbance was traced back to the IBRs' inadequate "ride-through" ...

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