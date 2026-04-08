As a leader in smart suspension systems, BWI Group's fourth-generation MagneRide damper integrates wheel-end acceleration sensors with inertial measurement units (IMU), delivering deep fusion of software-driven control and intelligent sensing.

With a wide-range damping adjustment bandwidth, up to 1000 times per second, and a flexible modular design, the MagneRide damper effectively resolves two core challenges of enhancing vehicle safety while balancing handling and comfort.

A major breakthroughs of the fourth-generation MagneRide lies in its enhanced safety performance. The wheel-end acceleration sensors and integrated IMU accurately capture suspension movement and vehicle dynamics. By integrating with the perception system, the dampers can be pre-adjusted based on camera and radar to evaluate the road ahead and prime the dampers accordingly. By combining "predictive sensing information" with "real-time road input," the system outputs optimal damping adjustment strategies.

Its core advantage lies in completing magnetorheological fluid viscosity switching within milliseconds. This ultra-fast response capability simultaneously optimizes primary ride comfort (body motion) and secondary ride comfort (wheel control), maintaining robust body stability even on rough and uneven roads.

The same integration enhances protection in emergency situations. During automatic emergency braking, the MagneRide suspension system demonstrates active protection advantages: the suspension instantly adjusts damping force. By optimizing body posture, it reduces braking distance and improves directional control. These incremental improvements often translate into decisive safety guarantees during emergencies.

The long-standing challenge of achieving both sharper handling and better comfort in traditional suspensions is perfectly tackled. The core of the fourth-generation MagneRide lies in a wide tuning range that far exceeds traditional dampers-it maintains high damping force even at low piston velocities, a capability conventional solenoid dampers struggle to achieve, laying the foundation for seamless multi-driving mode switching.

The system dynamically reads multi-dimensional data including wheel movements, throttle input, and steering angle to calculate the optimal damping force in real time: switching to a softer damping setting during high-speed cruising to precisely filter out fine road bumps, and instantly strengthening damping support during cornering or sudden lane changes to suppress body roll, achieving stable handling.

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Contacts:

aneta.kwiatkowska@bwigroup.com