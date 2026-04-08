Teledyne Labtech, a leader in microwave circuit design, component manufacturing and testing, has introduced a new Rapid Quote-to-Manufacture service that shortens the path from quotation to delivered prototype PCBs for early-stage RF and microwave programmes. Developed in response to customer feedback around production bottlenecks, the service enables faster pricing, reduced lead times, and a more predictable transition from purchase order to manufacture for prototype and early-programme builds.

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Rapid Quote-to-Manufacture Service for RF Microwave PCBs

The service combines a new matrix-based quoting model with optimised programming and manufacturing workflows. Once approved, designs are released to manufacture rapidly, with PCBs shipping in as little as five days, depending on design and material requirements.

"Delays at the prototype stage can quickly ripple through an entire programme, costing both time and money," said Jak Bridges, Sales Manager at Teledyne Labtech. "Our new Rapid Quote-to-Manufactureservice removes unnecessary wait time from the quoting and release process, giving customers the faster turnaround they need to move designs into hardware, without compromising the quality Labtech is known for."

Key Features of the Rapid Quote-to-Manufacture Service:

Rapid, Transparent Pricing Matrix-based prototype quoting for faster cost visibility

Matrix-based prototype quoting for faster cost visibility Accelerated Release to Manufacture Reduced delay between quote approval and production start

Reduced delay between quote approval and production start Optimised Prototype Workflows Programming and manufacturing processes tailored for early-stage builds

Programming and manufacturing processes tailored for early-stage builds Shipping in as little as five days Subject to design complexity and material availability

Subject to design complexity and material availability Over 40 Years of RF Microwave PCB Expertise Proven performance and quality for precision PCB manufacturing

Proven performance and quality for precision PCB manufacturing Uncompromised Labtech Quality Same consistent, rigorous quality control and reliability

The Rapid Quote-to-Manufacture service complements Teledyne Labtech's long-standing reputation for high-reliability RF and microwave PCB technologies used in defence, aerospace, space, communications, and other mission-critical applications, now delivered at a pace even more strongly aligned with modern development cycles.

Customers can request a Rapid Quote-to-Manufacture directly via email at Labtech.sales@teledyne.com or by visiting the Teledyne Labtech website

ABOUT TELEDYNE LABTECH

An integral part of the Teledyne Aerospace Defense Electronics segment, Teledyne Labtech has over 40 years of experience as a world leader in microwave circuit design, component manufacturing and testing in the defence, electronics, global telecommunications, space and satellite communications markets. For more information, visit www.teledynelabtech.com.

ABOUT TELEDYNE AEROSPACE DEFENSE ELECTRONICS

The Teledyne Aerospace Defense Electronics segment of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) offers a comprehensive portfolio of highly engineered solutions that meet the most demanding requirements, in the harshest environments. Manufacturing both custom and off-the-shelf product offerings, our diverse product lines meet the current and emerging needs of key applications for avionics, energetics, electronic warfare, missiles, radar and surveillance, satellite communications, air and space, and test and measurement. For more information, visit www.teledyneADE.com

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Lindsay Petty, Group Marketing Lead

Teledyne Aerospace and Defence Electronics UK

Email: Lindsay.petty@teledyne.com