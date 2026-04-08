Netley Capital ("Netley"), a private investment firm dedicated to tertiary investing, has secured further committed capital for its tertiaries franchise, validating strong institutional interest in the strategy.

Since launching in September 2025 with $315 million in committed, deployable capital, the firm has continued to attract the backing of blue-chip institutional investors and leading family offices. Total committed, deployable capital now stands at approximately $825 million.

Tertiary investing focuses on acquiring existing investors' interests in secondary private equity funds. Netley focuses on acquiring interests in secondary funds with underlying exposure to mid- and large-cap global private equity buyout funds. Demand for such solutions continues to grow alongside the broader expansion of the secondary private markets.

"We are delighted with the continued support from our investors," said Caspar Berendsen, Managing Partner of Netley. "This additional capital reinforces the strength of the tertiaries opportunity and the market's recognition of its potential. Our strategy addresses a clear and growing need, and we see tailored liquidity solutions as a natural evolution of the private markets ecosystem."

Recent market trends highlight a rapidly expanding opportunity set. In 2025, secondary market transaction volumes were $226 billion, an increase of 41% compared to 20241. This growth reflects structural demand from investors seeking customised liquidity and portfolio management tools.

Since launch, Netley has completed five tertiary transactions, acquiring more than $700 million in net asset value across multiple secondary private equity funds, from a broad range of counterparties.

"We believe that tertiary transactions play an increasingly meaningful role in overall secondary market activity, as reflected in our strong deal flow," continued Berendsen. "Our pipeline remains very robust as we look ahead to the remainder of 2026."

Netley also announces the appointment of Andrew Kirk as Vice President, Investment Analytics. A qualified actuary, Andrew will further enhance Netley's data and analytical capabilities.

About Netley Capital

Netley Capital is a private investment firm focused on acquiring interests in secondary private equity funds, known as tertiary investing. Netley is the only manager of scale fully dedicated to tertiary transactions, with the expertise to provide customised liquidity solutions on accelerated timetables.

1 Source: Evercore Private Capital Advisory

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260408800154/en/

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