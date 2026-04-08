Configit to Host Eleventh Annual Virtual Configuration Lifecycle Management Summit Focused on Mastering Customization Complexity in the AI Era

As manufacturers increasingly shift toward mass customization, they face growing challenges in maintaining scalability, profitability and operational alignment. More than half already offer customized products, and nearly all expect demand for customization to increase in the coming years. This surge in product variability creates complexity across engineering, sales, manufacturing and service, driving the need for more advanced approaches to managing product data and configuration logic, helping increase productivity while reducing the risk of product errors.

This year's summit will explore how CLM helps manufacturers address these challenges and realize the promise of both AI and mass product customization by connecting systems, data and logic across the entire product lifecycle. In addition to Configit executives, this year's speakers include leaders from Accenture, CNH Industrial, Deloitte, Premier Tech, PTC and Vestas who will share real-world experiences and insights from their companies.

The agenda includes two keynotes focused on the role of AI in discrete manufacturing, with a keen look at how configuration technology can ultimately play a bigger role in enabling successful AI initiatives. Looking ahead, as digital threads and AI become central to manufacturing innovation, establishing a trustworthy, end-to-end data foundation will be critical to turning complexity into scalable growth.

Johan Salenstedt, CEO, Configit, said: "Manufacturers today are under pressure to deliver more customization while maintaining efficiency and profitability. The key to achieving this balance is establishing a trustworthy product data foundation that connects systems and enables confident decision-making. The CLM Summit will show how leading organizations are doing exactly that."

About Configit

Configit is the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions and a supplier of business-critical software for the configuration of complex products. All Configit products are based on the patented Virtual Tabulation (VT) technology, which has redefined product configuration by offering greater speed and better handling of complexity. Virtual Tabulation enables Configit to deliver powerful, easy-to-use configuration solutions to market-leading global enterprises. Website: configit.com

Media Contact:

Diana Diaz

Force4 Technology Communications

diana.diaz@force4.co

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