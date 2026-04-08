Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Oregen Energy baut Position aus - während Öl bei $96 konsolidiert und Namibias Mega-Ölboom weiter eskaliert
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.04.2026 09:06 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Configit to Host Eleventh Annual Virtual Configuration Lifecycle Management Summit Focused on Mastering Customization Complexity in the AI Era

As manufacturers increasingly shift toward mass customization, they face growing challenges in maintaining scalability, profitability and operational alignment. More than half already offer customized products, and nearly all expect demand for customization to increase in the coming years. This surge in product variability creates complexity across engineering, sales, manufacturing and service, driving the need for more advanced approaches to managing product data and configuration logic, helping increase productivity while reducing the risk of product errors.

This year's summit will explore how CLM helps manufacturers address these challenges and realize the promise of both AI and mass product customization by connecting systems, data and logic across the entire product lifecycle. In addition to Configit executives, this year's speakers include leaders from Accenture, CNH Industrial, Deloitte, Premier Tech, PTC and Vestas who will share real-world experiences and insights from their companies.

The agenda includes two keynotes focused on the role of AI in discrete manufacturing, with a keen look at how configuration technology can ultimately play a bigger role in enabling successful AI initiatives. Looking ahead, as digital threads and AI become central to manufacturing innovation, establishing a trustworthy, end-to-end data foundation will be critical to turning complexity into scalable growth.

Johan Salenstedt, CEO, Configit, said: "Manufacturers today are under pressure to deliver more customization while maintaining efficiency and profitability. The key to achieving this balance is establishing a trustworthy product data foundation that connects systems and enables confident decision-making. The CLM Summit will show how leading organizations are doing exactly that."

About Configit
Configit is the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions and a supplier of business-critical software for the configuration of complex products. All Configit products are based on the patented Virtual Tabulation (VT) technology, which has redefined product configuration by offering greater speed and better handling of complexity. Virtual Tabulation enables Configit to deliver powerful, easy-to-use configuration solutions to market-leading global enterprises. Website: configit.com

Media Contact:
Diana Diaz
Force4 Technology Communications
diana.diaz@force4.co

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1824364/5882401/Configit_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/configit-to-host-eleventh-annual-virtual-configuration-lifecycle-management-summit-focused-on-mastering-customization-complexity-in-the-ai-era-302727706.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.