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PR Newswire
08.04.2026 09:06 Uhr
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Baseload Capital Sweden AB: Baseload's latest book brings the energy transition into the classroom

STOCKHOLM, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The climate crisis is one of the most urgent challenges of our time - and understanding it starts earlier than we might think. That belief sits at the core of Baseload's children's book series Our Hidden Powers, with its second book, The Big Switch, recently launched in Stockholm.

With The Big Switch, the story expands to address the shift away from fossil fuels. A new character, Fossi, represents fossil energy - both the role it has played in building modern society, and the consequences it has had for the climate.

The direction is clear: understanding the past is necessary to move forward.

"Fossil fuels are part of how we got here - but they are not part of the future we're building. The goal of the book is to make that shift understandable for a younger audience, so that it becomes easier to act on," says Baseload's CMO and author, Kristina Hagström-Ilievska.

In practice, the book focuses on how that transition can happen. It explores how society can accelerate the shift by applying existing knowledge, technology, and experience to scale solutions like geothermal - making a complex system easier to understand, and act on.

That perspective is shared by Baseload's CEO, Alexander Helling:

"This book is about helping children understand the system they are inheriting. If we want better decisions in the future, we need better understanding today. That starts with being honest about where we come from - and clear about where we're going."

The launch brought together industry professionals, partners, and families - creating a space for conversations about energy that rarely happen across generations.

As a company operating at the intersection of technology, investment, and energy, Baseload aims to contribute to a more informed conversation about the transition. By engaging younger generations while inviting broader dialogue, Our Hidden Powers: The Big Switch is part of that effort.

Print copies of Our Hidden Powers: The Big Switch are available across the EU, with wider availability expected soon. The e-book is also available for those who prefer a digital format.

English (web shop in Swedish, book content in English)

Swedish

For more information, please contact:
Kristina Hagström-Ilievska CMO, Baseload Capital
kristina.hagstrom.ilievska@baseloadcap.com

Tel: +46 (0) 732330039

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/baseload-capital-sweden-ab/r/baseload-s-latest-book-brings-the-energy-transition-into-the-classroom,c4331629

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/baseload-capital-sweden-ab/i/pressrelease-01-header,c3526359

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https://news.cision.com/baseload-capital-sweden-ab/i/pressrelease-02-body-text,c3526360

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/baseloads-latest-book-brings-the-energy-transition-into-the-classroom-302736758.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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