HONG KONG, Apr 8, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Sigenergy Technology Co., Ltd. ('Sigenergy' or the 'Company', Stock Code: 06656.HK), a phenomenal "fast-track dark horse" in the global AI+ energy storage sector, today officially announced the launch of its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The Hong Kong Public Offering commences on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, and is expected to close at 12:00 noon on Monday, April 13, 2026. Trading of the Company's H shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEX) is expected to begin on Thursday, April 16, 2026.According to the Global Offering documents, Sigenergy (06656.HK) plans to offer a total of 13,573,900 H Shares (subject to the Over-allotment Option). The offering comprises a Hong Kong Public Offering of 10% and an International Offering of 90% of the total offer shares, with an additional Over-allotment Option of 15%. The offer price is set at HK$324.20 per H Share, with a board lot size of 100 H Shares.Sigenergy's IPO is underpinned by a powerhouse ensemble of world-class capital, featuring a prestigious cornerstone lineup of 19 investors. This A-list roster includes Temasek Holdings, UBS Asset Management (Hong Kong), Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Hillhouse Investment, BNP Paribas Asset Management, Barings, ORIX Group, CPE, Perseverance Asset Management, Greenwoods Asset Management, Boyu Capital, Fullgoal Fund, China Pacific Insurance (Group), and AXA. This diverse group of top-tier global sovereign wealth funds, international asset managers, leading private equity firms, and major insurance giants underscores the profound confidence global investors have in Sigenergy's leadership within the AI-native energy storage sector, its superior product capabilities, and its highly certain growth trajectory.As of December 31, 2025, the Company's revenue skyrocketed from RMB 58 million in 2023 to RMB 9 billion in 2025'a phenomenal increase of over 150 times that marks a landmark growth trajectory in the industry. Meanwhile, Sigenergy's profitability has seen significant improvement, achieving a turnaround to profit in 2024. The gross margin climbed steadily from 31.3% in 2023 to 50.1% in 2025. With an adjusted net margin reaching 35.9% in 2025, both core indicators rank among the highest in the global distributed energy storage sector. Sigenergy is poised to become the youngest Chinese enterprise to achieve the fastest listing on the HKEX.Sigenergy focuses on the integrated innovation of "AI + New Energy," building a systematic competitive advantage centered on its "AI in All" strategy, which deeply integrates hardware with intelligent technology. The Company's flagship product, SigenStor, is the world's first "5-in-1" integrated solar-storage-charging system, redefining distributed energy product standards through its ultra-integrated architecture. The Company has established an all-scenario product matrix covering residential, commercial and industrial (C&I), and utility-scale power station applications. Furthermore, Sigenergy deeply integrates AI capabilities across the entire value chain'from R&D and smart manufacturing to system operations'creating a truly "thinking and evolving" smart energy ecosystem.Leveraging its international development strategy, Sigenergy has secured leading positions in several core markets. In 2024, the Company ranked first globally in the stackable distributed all-in-one energy storage segment with a 28.6% market share. It also holds the top market share in Australia, Ireland, and South Africa; notably, it has remained at the top of the Australian market for 11 consecutive months in 2025. To date, the Company has built a sales network covering 85 countries and established strategic partnerships with 172 industry-leading distributors.To support the rapid expansion of its global business, Sigenergy has strategically established three production bases in the Lingang Special Area and Jinqiao in Shanghai, as well as in Nantong, Jiangsu. The Nantong Smart Energy Center, representing an investment of approximately RMB 500 million, achieves significant improvements in production efficiency and process quality by deeply integrating AI technology into the manufacturing system. As of the end of 2025, the Company's annual design capacity for inverters approached 360,000 units, while the annual design capacity for energy storage batteries exceeded 5.6 gigawatt-hours (GWh).The net proceeds from this IPO will be primarily used for the research and development of next-generation AI energy systems, the expansion of the global sales network and overseas branding, and for general working capital. The Global Offering is jointly led by a prestigious group of investment banks. CITIC Securities and BNP Paribas are acting as the Joint Sponsors, Overall Coordinators, and Joint Global Coordinators. CICC serves as the Other Overall Coordinator, Joint Global Coordinator, Joint Bookrunner, and Joint Lead Manager. Together, these top-tier institutions are safeguarding Sigenergy's debut in the capital markets.Media Inquiries:EVER BLOOM (HK) COMMUNICATIONS CONSULTANTS GROUP LIMITEDMs. Claire ZhangTel: (852) 3468 8171Email: project_alps.list@everbloom.com.cnSource: Sigenergy Technology Co., Ltd.Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.