FireFly Metals Limited: Drilling establishes continuity of high-grade core, bolstering scope for strong early cashflow

Green Bay Copper-Gold Project, Canada
Latest assays include 70.8m @ 4.0% CuEq including 19.2m @ 7.5% CuEq; These exceptional results will help underpin a further increase to M&I Resource estimate and economic studies
KEY POINTS
- Outstanding drilling results continue to demonstrate strong continuity of mineralisation at Green Bay, particularly in the high-grade Core Zone and adjacent Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) zones
- The latest holes into the +800m zone of thick high-grade copper and gold mineralisation (Core Zone), returned intersections of:
- 70.8m @ 4.0% copper equivalent CuEq)1 (3.4% Cu & 0.6g/t Au) including a high-grade stringer zone of 19.2m @ 7.5% CuEq (7.1% Cu & 0.4g/t Au) (~ true thickness) in hole MUG25-96
- 53.3m @ 4.1% CuEq (3.4% Cu & 0.8g/t Au) including an upper zone grading 18.2m @ 5.8% CuEq (4.5% Cu & 1.5g/t Au) - ~ true thickness- in hole MUG25-209
- The current Green Bay Mineral Resource stands at 50.4Mt @ 2.0% CuEq in the Measured & Indicated (M&I) category and a further 29.3Mt @ 2.5% CuEq in the Inferred category
- The high-grade Core Zone contains 8.8Mt @ 3.9% CuEq of M&I, and an additional 10.9Mt @ 3.8% CuEq of Inferred, Mineral Resource (see ASX announcement dated 18 November 2025).
- The high-grade Core Zone is significant because it has the potential to be an extremely valuable feed source in the early years of future production scenarios. This will be assessed as part of the economic studies that are well underway
- This Core Zone remains open with the deepest hole drilled to date returning 49.0m @ 6.1% CuEq (see ASX announcement dated 16 October 2025).
- The main upper VMS zones continued to deliver spectacular copper and gold intersections, including:
- 11.9m @ 8.1% CuEq (6.0% Cu & 2.3g/t Au) in hole MUG25-219 (~ true thickness-
- 25.7m @ 7.8% CuEq (4.4% Cu & 3.5g/t Au) in hole MUG25-187 (~ true thickness-
- 16.3m @ 7.7% CuEq (4.3% Cu & 3.5g/t Au) in hole MUG25-206 (~ true thickness-
- 11.9m @ 6.8% CuEq (2.9% Cu & 3.9g/t Au) in hole MUG25-195 (~ 8.3m true thickness-
- 14.0m @ 5.9% CuEq (3.0% Cu & 3.0g/t Au) in hole MUG25-169 (~ true thickness-
- Further significant intersections were returned from close-spaced drilling in the Footwall Zone stringer-style mineralisation. Significant intersections include:
- 20.9m @ 4.5% CuEq (4.2% Cu & 0.3g/t Au) in hole MUG25-216 (~ true thickness)
- Results in this announcement point to strong conversion of current Inferred Mineral Resources into the higher confidence Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources (M&I). This is important because only M&I can be converted into Ore Reserves
- Six rigs continue to operate underground with the aim of growing the M&I Resource and high-grade VMS-style mineralisation for inclusion in the economic studies
- Economic studies remain on track for delivery in mid-2026 and will highlight multiple scenarios for the resumption of upscaled copper and gold production
- Regional exploration continues with drilling of regional geophysical targets; Maiden drilling at the Tilt Cove project is expected in coming months
- The Company is well funded to achieve its growth objectives with ~A$251 million in cash and liquid investments as at 31 December 2025
________________________________
1 Metal equivalent for drill results reported in this announcement have been calculated at a copper price of US$8,750/t, gold price of US$2,500/oz, silver price of US$25/oz and zinc price of US$2,500/t. Metallurgical recoveries have been set at 95% for copper, 85% for precious metals and 50% for zinc. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + (Au(g/t) x 0.82190) + (Ag(g/t) x 0.0822) + (Zn(%) x 0.15038). In the opinion of the Company, all elements included in the metal equivalent calculation have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold based on current market conditions, metallurgical test work, and historical performance achieved at the Green Bay project whilst in operation.
|FireFly Managing Director Steve Parsons said: "These outstanding results again emphasise the immense value of the high-grade Core Zone at Green Bay. The latest intersections of well over 3% copper plus significant gold highlight not just the exceptional grades but also the strong continuity of the mineralisation. This zone has the potential to bolster the early economics of a production scenario.
"The results also align with our strategy to create value by growing the Measured & Indicated Resource. The updated Resource will feed into the economic studies now underway. And we are pushing hard to make new discoveries with drilling underway to test regional targets."
PERTH, Australia, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FireFly Metals Ltd (ASX, TSX: FFM) (Company or FireFly) is pleased to announce more exceptional drilling results that demonstrate strong continuity in the high-grade mineralisation at the Green Bay Copper-Gold Project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
Infill drilling of the high-grade Core Zone continues to yield thick high-grade zones of copper and gold where the upper VMS mineralisation converges with the broad stringer zone in the footwall.
Latest results include 70.8m @ 4.0% CuEq and 53.3m @ 4.1% CuEq, confirming the continuity of the Core Zone, which has a current Mineral Resource of 8.8Mt @ 3.9% CuEq M&I and 10.9Mt @ 3.8% CuEq Inferred. The Core Zone has potential to grow and remains open with the deepest hole drilled to date returning an intersection of 49.1m @ 6.1% CuEq (see ASX announcement dated 16 October 2025).
The total Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Green Bay project stands at 50.4Mt @ 2.0% CuEq M&I and 29.3Mt @ 2.5% CuEq Inferred
The Core Zone will form an important part of the potential upscaled mine restart currently being evaluated in economic studies, with early mining expected to focus on this high-grade copper and gold zone.
Recent drilling has also defined and extended the mineralisation in the upper copper and gold-rich VMS zones, with intersections of 11.9m @ 8.1% CuEq 25.7m @ 7.8% CuEq and 16.3m @ 7.7% CuEq. Drilling into the broad FW stringer zone has also returned strong results including 20.9m @ 4.5% CuEq
Figure 1: Long section through the Green Bay Ming underground mine highlighting the location of select drill results from this announcement only. Results from both the high-grade copper-gold VMS zone and broad copper Footwall Zone are shown. The large scale DHEM conductor (green) beyond the edge of the current Mineral Resource highlights strong potential for the Mineral Resource to continue. Drill assays >0.5% copper are shown in red. All intersections true thickness unless otherwise stated. Refer to Appendix B for all drill results and locations.
The economic studies on the upscaled resumption of copper and gold production at Green Bay are well underway with delivery of the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) / Scoping Study anticipated in mid-2026. This assessment will highlight multiple potential development scenarios for the future operation at Green Bay.
An updated Mineral Resource Estimate will be released prior to the completion of the economic studies.
Drilling continues underground with six rigs focused on a combination of both infill drilling and extending the known Mineral Resource in the high-grade VMS zones.
Regional exploration is starting to accelerate following the winter period. Work has focused on target generation utilising both geophysics, prospecting and historic data compilation. Two surface rigs are currently testing geophysical anomalies in the areas south of the Ming Mine. Drilling at the Company's Tilt Cove project will commence in the coming months.
FireFly is well funded to continue its growth drilling, economic studies and pre-construction early works activities. The Company has A$251M (~CAD$230M) in cash and liquid investments as at 31 December 2025.
About the Drilling Results
Drilling at the Ming underground copper-gold mine recommenced following FireFly's acquisition of the Green Bay Copper-Gold Project in October 2023. In total, FireFly has completed ~174,000m of underground diamond drilling up to 31 March 2026.
This announcement contains the results of 49 drill holes. The drilling results focus on infill drilling and holes targeting the lateral margins of the mineralisation. Logging and analysis of additional drill holes is ongoing.
There are two distinct styles of mineralisation present at the Ming Mine, consisting of a series of upper copper-gold rich VMS lenses underlain by a broad copper-rich stringer zone, known as the Footwall Zone (FWZ).
The FWZ is extensive, with the copper stringer mineralisation observed over thicknesses of ~150m and widths exceeding 200m. The known strike of the mineralisation defined to date is three kilometres and it remains open down-plunge.
Six drill rigs are currently operating underground, with the focus split between both step-out extension and exploration (two rigs) and infill Mineral Resource conversion drilling (four rigs).
All drilling reported in this announcement has been conducted from the 805L drill drive. Whilst this development is currently being utilised for exploration, it will form an important part of future mine infrastructure for the potential upscaled operation.
Additional development has been completed from this drive to position the rigs to test for high grade extensions of the 1806 and 1807 VMS lodes. The location of drill platforms and holes reported in this announcement are presented in Figure 2. Significant assay results are presented in Appendix B of this announcement.
Resource Conversion Drilling
805L Exploration Drive Crosscuts 3 and 4
The drilling completed from the mid-section of the 805L Exploration drive (Crosscuts 3 and 4) focused on upgrading the data density of the Inferred Mineral Resource reported in MRE announced by the Company on 18 November 2025 (November 2025 MRE).
Drilling predominantly focused on conversion of the upper high-grade VMS zones which will potentially form an important high-grade component in the early years of an upscaled restart of production at the Ming Mine.
Figure 2: Isometric view of the Ming Mine 805L Exploration Drive showing the location of drill platforms and drilling reported in this announcement- Assay results greater than 0.5% Cu are shown in red.
Hole MUG25-096 was particularly significant because it demonstrated continuity of mineralisation in the Core Zone where the upper VMS mineralisation converges with the lower Footwall-style stringer mineralisation. Select results from the 805L Exploration drive crosscuts 3&4 are presented in Table 1
|Hole Number
|Style
|From (m)
|To
(m)
|Width
(m)
|Assay
|CuEq %
|Comments
|Cu %
|Au g/t
|Ag g/t
|Zn %
|MUG25_096
|VMS
|295.2
|366.0
|70.8
|3.4
|0.6
|6.1
|0.4
|4.0
|Intersected the convergent Core Zone where Cu and Au-rich VMS transitions into thick high-grade Cu rich FWZ mineralisation
|including
|& FWZ
|339.7
|358.9
|19.2
|7.1
|0.4
|7.2
|0.2
|7.5
|MUG25-166
|FWZ
|471.3
|500.9
|29.6
|1.5
|0.1
|1.7
|0.03
|1.5
|Contained multiple zones of Cu-dominant FWZ style mineralisation
|MUG25_195
|VMS
|272.6
|284.5
|11.9 (~8.3m TW)
|2.9
|3.9
|35.3
|2.2
|6.8
|A thick gold-dominated pyritic massive sulphide
|MUG25_211
|VMS
|368.5
|373.5
|5.1 (~3.3m TW)
|4.3
|2.4
|22.6
|1.8
|6.8
|A moderate copper-gold VMS horizon
|MUG25_213
|VMS
|307.9
|316.6
|8.8 (~6.6m TW)
|0.9
|1.3
|10.2
|0.5
|2.2
|A lower-grade pyrite-dominated massive sulphide horizon of moderate thickness at the margins of the VMS channel
|MUG25_224
|VMS
|259.3
|268.7
|9.4 (~8.5m TW)
|3.6
|4.4
|26.0
|2.9
|7.8
|A thick zone of massive sulphide
|MUG25_228
|VMS
|220.5
|237.5
|17.1
|2.0
|2.4
|17.4
|1.8
|4.4
|A wide zone of moderately grading massive sulphides
|MUG25_236
|VMS
|332.8
|338.2
|5.3 (~3.2m TW)
|2.5
|2.1
|22.6
|2.5
|4.7
|A Cu and Au massive sulphide horizon near the outer margins of the VMS lode
|MUG25_245
|VMS
|345.6
|349.6
|4.0 (~2.6m TW)
|2.9
|1.6
|23.0
|2.1
|4.7
|A small but high-grade massive sulphide horizon containing both Cu and Au
|MUG25-252
|VMS
|304.7
|307.9
|3.2 (~2.1m TW)
|3.3
|2.2
|19.3
|1.5
|5.5
Table 1: Drill results from the 805L Exploration Drive Crosscuts 3 and 4. All results presented are approximate true thickness unless otherwise stated.
805L Exploration Drive 870L Cuddy
The 870L Cuddy in the 805L Exploration drive was mined to provide an optimised position to define the VMS zones west of the Ming North lode. Lateral extensions of Ming North and the down-plunge continuation of the historically mined 1806 lode were tested from the 870L Cuddy. Results indicate the known VMS from this area reported in the November 2025 MRE will likely have a high conversion rate from Inferred Mineral Resource to M&I category. Furthermore, this drilling indicates that the 1806 position extends down plunge and may lead to a Mineral Resource addition in the upcoming MRE planned for mid-year. Results reported in this announcement (Table 2) include:
|Hole Number
|Style
|From (m)
|To
(m)
|Width
(m)
|Assay
|CuEq %
|Comments
|Cu %
|Au g/t
|Ag g/t
|Zn %
|MUG25_169
|VMS
|243.2
|257.1
|14.0
|3.0
|3.0
|27.6
|2.1
|5.9
|Targeted high-grade VMS mineralisation and intersected significant grades of both Au and Cu
|MUG25_182
|VMS
|243.9
|256.6
|12.7
|3.6
|2.5
|18.4
|1.9
|6.1
|Demonstrated continuity in both Cu and Au grades
|MUG25_187
|VMS & FWZ
|252.3
|277.9
|25.7
|4.4
|3.5
|28.1
|1.5
|7.8
|Intersected thick Cu and Au rich massive sulphide mineralisation
|MUG25_196
|VMS
|284.0
|291.6
|7.6
|1.6
|1.8
|14.2
|2.5
|3.6
|Encountered Au and Cu bearing massive sulphides near the margins of the VMS
|MUG25_197
|VMS
|279.3
|283.0
|3.7
|3.4
|3.0
|19.7
|2.4
|6.4
|Intersected multiple massive sulphide lodes of moderate thickness
|289.8
|293.3
|3.5
|1.9
|2.2
|15.5
|0.6
|4.0
|MUG25_206
|VMS
|275.0
|291.3
|16.3
|4.3
|3.5
|24.1
|1.7
|7.7
|A thick high-grade Cu and Au rich VMS zone
Table 2: Drill results from the 805L Exploration Drive 870L Cuddy targeting the VMS west of the main Ming North Zone. All results are approximate true thickness unless otherwise stated.
805L Exploration Drive 880RM 1 and 2 Cuddies
The 880 RM stockpiles in the 805 Exploration drive provided an ideal platform to increase the drill density in the northern VMS and FWZ mineralised domains. Results confirm the continuity of both styles of mineralisation and were consistent with the predictions of the November 2025 MRE model. Select drilling results from the 880RM cuddies are summarised in Table 3
|Hole Number
|Style
|From (m)
|To
(m)
|Width
(m)
|Assay
|CuEq %
|Comments
|Cu %
|Au g/t
|Ag g/t
|Zn %
|MUG25_209
|VMS & FWZ
|301.3
|354.6
|53.3
|3.4
|0.8
|6.4
|0.2
|4.1
|Tested the convergent Core Zone where the VMS and FWZ mineralised zones converge
|MUG25_210
|FWZ
|492.9
|495.6
|2.8
|3.1
|0.4
|3.3
|0.1
|3.5
|Intersected multiple thin zones of FWZ stringers at the margins of the interpreted mineralisation
|FWZ
|527.9
|529.9
|2.0
|1.9
|0.1
|1.8
|0.01
|2.0
|MUG25_216
|VMS
|342.0
|346.1
|4.1
|3.7
|1.7
|9.8
|1.5
|5.4
|Intersected both VMS mineralisation and a thick zone of high-grade copper mineralisation in the upper footwall horizon
|VMS
|354.0
|356.0
|2.0
|2.1
|1.0
|6.2
|4.1
|3.6
|FWZ
|364.0
|368.0
|4.0
|2.0
|0.8
|4.4
|0.2
|2.8
|FWZ
|378.2
|399.0
|20.9
|4.2
|0.3
|4.5
|0.1
|4.5
|MUG25_219
|VMS
|314.9
|326.8
|11.9
|6.0
|2.3
|18.6
|0.4
|8.1
|Thick high-grade copper-gold rich VMS underlain by multiple thin mineralised zones in the upper Footwall Zone
|FWZ
|341.0
|343.0
|2.0
|3.2
|0.6
|5.1
|0.1
|3.7
|FWZ
|354.0
|356.0
|2.0
|1.4
|0.5
|2.8
|0.1
|1.9
|FWZ
|366.0
|368.0
|2.0
|1.2
|0.2
|2.3
|0.02
|1.0
|MUG25_220
|VMS
|359.4
|361.2
|1.8
|1.7
|1.4
|14.1
|1.8
|3.2
|Drilled the upper VMS and continued into the Footwall mineralisation
|VMS
|365.8
|368.6
|2.8
|1.9
|1.4
|11.4
|1.1
|3.3
|VMS
|372.6
|374.8
|2.3
|1.3
|1.3
|7.4
|0.04
|2.4
|FWZ
|387.7
|399.7
|12.0
|1.7
|0.1
|1.7
|0.1
|1.8
|FWZ
|408.8
|415.6
|6.8
|1.6
|0.3
|1.9
|0.02
|1.9
|FWZ
|438.1
|460.9
|22.8
|1.4
|0.1
|1.4
|0.09
|1.5
|MUG25_223
|VMS
|375.2
|380.5
|5.3
|1.6
|1.3
|11.4
|0.9
|2.9
|Upper copper-gold VMS and two thick zones of footwall mineralisation separated by a gabbro dyke
|FWZ
|401.4
|404.5
|3.1
|1.7
|0.2
|2.5
|0.1
|1.9
|FWZ
|422.0
|440.0
|18.0
|1.6
|0.2
|1.7
|0.1
|1.80
|FWZ
|447.7
|476.7
|29.1
|1.8
|0.1
|1.4
|0.1
|1.9
|MUG25_230
|VMS
|369.6
|371.9
|2.3
|1.3
|3.5
|20.3
|0.5
|4.4
|Thin upper VMS horizon underlain by multiple zones of stringer-style mineralisation
|FWZ
|489.6
|500.0
|10.4
|1.1
|0.1
|1.2
|0.01
|1.2
|FWZ
|509.4
|526.3
|16.9
|1.7
|0.1
|1.8
|0.02
|1.8
|FWZ
|546.9
|553.9
|7.0
|2.5
|0.1
|3.1
|0.02
|2.6
|FWZ
|560.4
|572.0
|11.7
|1.5
|0.1
|2.0
|0.04
|1.6
|MUG25_232
|VMS
|308.2
|311.2
|2.9
|6.5
|2.0
|21.4
|0.6
|8.4
|Short holes drilled to test the high-grade VMS horizon at the interpreted margins of the sulphide channels
|MUG25_234
|VMS
|296.0
|298.9
|2.9
|11.8
|2.4
|34.6
|0.5
|14.1
|Narrow but very high-grade VMS
|MUG25_239
|VMS
|301.5
|307.5
|5.9
|3.5
|2.0
|9.4
|0.8
|5.4
|Drilled to infill only the VMS and successfully proved continuity of the mineralisation
|MUG25_240
|FWZ
|500.3
|532.6
|32.3
|1.6
|0.1
|1.4
|0.01
|1.7
|Intersected multiple mineralised footwall zone stringers
|FWZ
|541.0
|548.0
|7.0
|2.3
|0.1
|2.4
|0.02
|2.4
|FWZ
|559.5
|569.5
|10.0
|2.1
|0.1
|2.5
|0.04
|2.2
|MUG25_243
|VMS
|319.3
|323.0
|3.7
|2.6
|1.3
|13.5
|2.3
|4.2
|Drilled to test the VMS mineralisation at the interpreted margins.
|MUG25_253
|VMS
|321.1
|323.0
|1.9
|5.8
|2.5
|17.2
|0.5
|8.2
|Although thin, the hole demonstrated that the high-grade VMS mineralisation continues laterally
Table 3: Drill results from the 805L Exploration Drive 880 RM 1 and 2 Cuddies targeting the northern VMS and FWZ. All results are approximate true thickness unless otherwise stated.
805L Exploration Drive 920L Crosscuts 5 and 6
The 920-level crosscuts are the northern most drill platforms in the mine. Drilling reported in this announcement was infill drilling in the area reported as Inferred Mineral Resource in the November 2025 MRE. Drilling results received from the infill completed in crosscuts 5 and 6 are summarised in Table 4
|Hole Number
|Style
|From (m)
|To
(m)
|Width
(m)
|Assay
|CuEq %
|Comments
|Cu %
|Au g/t
|Ag g/t
|Zn %
|MUG25_218
|791.3
|794.6
|3.3
|0.2
|3.0
|76.8
|0.04
|3.4
|Intersected three gold-dominated VMS horizons underlain by a thick continuously mineralised Footwall Zone
|799.7
|802.6
|2.9
|1.1
|2.0
|20.8
|3.5
|3.4
|810.0
|825.0
|15.0
|0.8
|3.2
|22.4
|0.6
|3.7
|839.0
|901.4
|62.4
|1.7
|0.2
|1.6
|0.03
|1.8
|MUG25_226
|528.5
|546.0
|17.5
|3.0
|0.2
|2.9
|0.2
|3.2
|Intersected from multiple Footwall Zones of copper-dominated mineralisation
|555.0
|559.5
|4.5
|2.0
|0.1
|2.2
|0.2
|2.1
|562.0
|567.0
|5.0
|1.4
|0.1
|1.7
|0.2
|1.5
|MUG25_238
|437.2
|438.7
|1.6
|4.0
|3.2
|32.8
|0.05
|6.9
|Contained a thin upper VMS zone above multiple zones of FWZ stringer-style mineralisation
|528.1
|533.0
|5.0
|1.7
|0.2
|1.4
|0.02
|1.9
|539.0
|548.0
|9.0
|2.6
|0.1
|2.4
|0.04
|2.7
|555.5
|583.0
|27.6
|1.4
|0.1
|1.2
|0.02
|1.5
|MUG25_244
|445.0
|450.2
|5.2
|2.7
|1.5
|14.3
|1.0
|4.2
|Tested the upper VMS zone before extending into the FWZ where it intersected a thick high- grade zone
|488.0
|533.0
|45.0
|2.2
|0.1
|2.4
|0.1
|2.4
Table 4: Drill results from the 805L Exploration Drive 920L Crosscuts 5 and 6. This is the northern-most drill platform in the Ming Mine.All results are approximate true thickness unless otherwise stated.
805L Exploration Drive 900L Crosscuts 7 and 8
Drilling has recently commenced from the newly completed 900 Level Crosscut 7 and 8 platforms. This development was mined from the 805 Exploration drive to provide a better angle to define the high-grade Ming North and South VMS horizons. First results are encouraging, with significant assays summarised in Table 5
|Hole Number
|Style
|From (m)
|To
(m)
|Width
(m)
|Assay
|CuEq %
|Comments
|Cu %
|Au g/t
|Ag g/t
|Zn %
|MUG25_249
|370.9
|378.6
|7.7
|3.1
|1.1
|12.6
|1.3
|4.3
|Returned a thick zone of high-grade VMS mineralisation
|MUG25_254
|369.2
|373.6
|4.4
|8.3
|3.3
|17.5
|0.4
|11.3
|Intersected very high-grade chalcopyrite-dominated massive sulphide mineralisation
Table 5: Drill results from the 805L Exploration Drive 900L Crosscuts 7 and 8. This is an intermediate location between the 880 RM and 920L cuddies that was mined to improve the intersection angle of the infill drilling. Drilling has just commenced and these are the first two holes completed from the platform. All results are approximate true thickness unless otherwise stated.
805L Exploration Drive 1807 Crosscut
The 1807 Crosscut was mined from the 805 Exploration drive to test for the down-plunge extension of the namesake gold-rich 1807 VMS lode that previous operators historically mined. Although mineralisation was intersected it was thin and contained lower grades than typically observed in VMS style mineralisation at Ming. As development progresses, the Company will continue to assess the 1807 trend to test if the width and grade of the lode changes at depth.
2026 Forward Work Plans
The FireFly growth strategy remains focused on advancing the Green Bay project towards the resumption of upscaled copper and gold production. Near term activities remain focused on:
- Upgrading the Mineral Resource, through infill drilling, from Inferred to M&I Mineral Resource
- Mineral Resource Growth, through down-plunge drilling
- Completion of the Preliminary Economic Assessment in mid-2026;
- Advancement of permitting, engineering and early works to support future development scenarios; and
- New Discoveries from both underground and surface regional exploration drilling
Green Bay (Ming Mine) Mineral Resource Development
As of 31 March 2026, the Company had completed ~174,000 metres of underground diamond drilling. Six underground rigs will continue to advance the underground Mineral Resource development and extension activities for the foreseeable future.
Near-term underground drilling will remain focused on infill definition to upgrade areas of Inferred to the higher confidence M&I Mineral Resources ahead of economic studies into resuming upscaled production at Green Bay. The decision to focus on infill drilling is driven by numerous factors, including:
- The requirement for a minimum of 70% M&I Mineral Resource in early-stage economic studies. Conversion drilling has the potential to generate shareholder value through maximising the quantity of economic material available for incorporation into mine plans resulting in longer mine life in the initial study;
- Future potential Ore Reserves can only be generated from M&I Mineral Resources
- M&I Mineral Resources can be incorporated into Feasibility Studies; and
- De-risking the project by further increasing confidence in the geological model and grade estimation.
Green Bay (Ming Mine) Mineral Resource Growth
Mineral Resource growth in coming months will be driven by testing down plunge extensions of the high-grade VMS channels parallel to the Ming North lode. Drilling in this announcement shows the 1806 VMS continues at depth and Mineral Resource additions are expected from this zone.
A MRE update is planned for the current quarter and will incorporate drilling completed since the issue of the previous estimate in November 2025. This update will be the estimate used to complete the first economic studies.
Economic Studies
Economic and technical studies on the upscaled resumption of copper and gold production at Green Bay are well underway.
The study, intended for completion in mid-2026, will meet the criteria of a Scoping Study (in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code 2012 Edition)) and Preliminary Economic Assessment (in Canadian National Instrument NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101)).
The PEA will consider various development scenarios for the project, including several haulage scenarios (e.g., shaft, decline), annual production rates (scale), and Life of Mine metal production.
Project Development
The Company has secured conditional release from further Environmental Assessment by the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador for a start-up mining and processing operation (see ASX announcement dated 5 August 2025). FireFly has now satisfied conditions of the release and has commenced applying for permits. The Company expects to commence selective low-cost seasonal early works in the coming months to prepare the Project for future development and construction.
Regional & Generative Exploration
Regional exploration is accelerating following a scheduled winter hiatus. Recent activity has focused on target generation incorporating both geophysics survey and interpretation, prospecting programs and compilation of historic datasets. Two surface diamond drill rigs are currently testing geophysical anomalies in the areas south of the Ming Mine. Drilling at the Company's Tilt Cove project, located within the 346km2 Green Bay land package, will commence in the coming months as the Company continues to advance its broader district exploration strategy.
Balance Sheet and Funding Position
FireFly is well-funded to execute its growth drilling program, economic studies and pre-construction early works activities. As at 31 December 2025, the Company has approximately A$251 (~CAD$230) million in cash and liquid investments, providing a strong foundation to advance Green Bay through the upcoming economic study milestones and into Final Investment Decision.
Figure 3: Timeline of key activities at the Green Bay copper-gold project.
1. Please note that timeframes are indicative and may be subject to change.
|Steve Parsons
Managing Director
FireFly Metals Ltd
+61 8 9220 9030
|Jessie Liu-Ernsting
Chief Development Officer
FireFly Metals Ltd
+1 709 800 1929
|Media
Paul Armstrong
Read Corporate
+61 8 9388 1474
ABOUT FIREFLY METALS LTD
FireFly Metals Ltd (ASX, TSX: FFM) is an emerging copper-gold company focused on advancing the high-grade Green Bay Copper-Gold Project in Newfoundland, Canada. The Green Bay Copper-Gold Project currently hosts a Mineral Resource Estimate prepared and disclosed in accordance with the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code 2012) and Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101) of 50.4Mt of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources at 2.0% for 1,016Kt copper equivalent (CuEq) and 29.3Mt of Inferred Mineral Resources at 2.5% for 722Kt CuEq. The Company has a clear strategy to rapidly grow the copper-gold Mineral Resource to demonstrate a globally significant copper-gold asset.
FireFly holds a 70% interest in the high-grade Pickle Crow Gold Project in Ontario. The current Inferred Mineral Resource stands at 11.9Mt at 7.2g/t for 2.8Moz gold, with exceptional discovery potential on the 500km2 tenement holding.
The Company also holds a 90% interest in the Limestone Well Vanadium-Titanium Project in Western Australia
Further information regarding FireFly is available on the ASX platform (ASX: FFM), the Company's website www.fireflymetals.com.au or SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca.
COMPLIANCE STATEMENTS
Mineral Resource Estimate - Green Bay Project
The Mineral Resource Estimate for the Green Bay Project referred to in this announcement and set out in Appendix A was first reported in the Company's ASX announcement dated 18 November 2025, titled 'Mineral Resource increases 51% to 1.4Mt of copper and 1.1Moz of gold' and is also set out in the Technical Report for the Ming Copper-Gold Mine, titled 'National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report, FireFly Metals Ltd, Green Bay Ming Mine Copper-Gold Project, Newfoundland' with an issue date of 1 December 2025 and a Mineral Resource effective date of 18 November 2025, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Mineral Resource Estimate - Little Deer
The Mineral Resource Estimate for Little Deer referred to in this announcement was first reported in the Company's ASX announcement dated 29 October 2024, titled 'Resource Increases 42% to 1.2Mt of contained metal at 2% Copper Eq' and is also set out in the Technical Report for the Little Deer Copper Project, titled 'Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate of the Little Deer Complex Copper Deposits, Newfoundland, Canada' with an effective date of 26 June 2024, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Mineral Resource Estimate - Pickle Crow Project
The Mineral Resource Estimate for the Pickle Crow Project referred to in this announcement was first reported in the Company's ASX announcement dated 4 May 2023, titled 'High-Grade Inferred Gold Resource Grows to 2.8Moz at 7.2g/t' and is also set out in the Technical Report for the Pickle Crow Project, titled 'NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Pickle Crow Gold Project, Ontario, Canada' with an effective date of 29 November 2024, as amended on 11 June 2025, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Metal equivalents
Metal equivalents for the Mineral Resource Estimates and Exploration Results have been calculated at a copper price of US$8,750/t, gold price of US$2,500/oz and silver price of US$25/oz. Individual Mineral Resource grades for the metals are set out in Appendix A of this announcement. Individual grades for the metals for the reporting of metal equivalents for Exploration Results are set out in the ASX announcements in which the Exploration Results were first reported by the Company.
Copper equivalent was calculated based on the formula CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + (Au(g/t) x 0.82190) + (Ag(g/t) x 0.00822).
Metallurgical factors have been applied to the metal equivalent calculation. Copper recovery used was 95%. Historical production at the Ming Mine has a documented copper recovery of ~96%. Precious metal (gold and silver) metallurgical recovery was assumed at 85% on the basis of historical recoveries achieved at the Ming Mine in addition to historical metallurgical test work to increase precious metal recoveries.
In the opinion of the Company, all elements included in the metal equivalent calculation have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold based on current market conditions, metallurgical test work, the Company's operational experience and, where relevant, historical performance achieved at the Green Bay project whilst in operation.
Exploration Results
The exploration results referred to in this announcement were first reported by the Company in the ASX announcements cross-referenced in this announcement.
Original Announcements
FireFly confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original announcements referred to or cross-referenced in this announcement and that, in the case of Mineral Resource Estimates, all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the original announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons' and Qualified Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.
Mineral Resource Estimates and Exploration Results
Mineral Resource Estimates and Exploration Results are calculated in accordance with the JORC Code 2012 and NI 43-101.
Competent and Qualified Person Statements
The information in this announcement that relates to new Exploration Results is based on and fairly represents information compiled by Mr Darren Cooke, a Competent Person who is a member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Cooke is a full-time employee of FireFly Metals Ltd and holds securities in FireFly Metals Ltd. Mr Cooke has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012. Mr Cooke has reviewed this announcement and consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which they appear.
All technical and scientific information in this announcement has been reviewed and approved by Group Chief Geologist, Mr Juan Gutierrez BSc, Geology (Masters), Geostatistics (Postgraduate Diploma), who is a Member and Chartered Professional of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Gutierrez is a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012 and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr Gutierrez is a full-time employee of, and holds securities in, the Company. Mr Gutierrez has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012 and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr Gutierrez has reviewed this announcement and consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which they appear.
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements and projections, including statements regarding FireFly's plans, forecasts and projections with respect to its mineral properties and programs. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as 'may', 'might', 'could', 'would', 'will', 'expect', 'intend', 'believe', 'forecast', 'milestone', 'objective', 'predict', 'plan', 'scheduled', 'estimate', 'anticipate', 'continue', or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives.
Although the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, such forward-looking statements and projections are estimates only and should not be relied upon. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may include changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations, economic, social and political conditions, and changes to applicable regulation, and those risks outlined in the Company's public disclosures.
The forward-looking statements and projections are inherently uncertain and may therefore differ materially from results ultimately achieved. For example, there can be no assurance that FireFly will be able to confirm the presence of Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves, that FireFly's plans for development of its mineral properties will proceed, that any mineralisation will prove to be economic, or that a mine will be successfully developed on any of FireFly's mineral properties. The performance of FireFly may be influenced by a number of factors which are outside of the control of the Company, its directors, officers, employees and contractors. The Company does not make any representations and provides no warranties concerning the accuracy of any forward-looking statements or projections, and disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or projections based on new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.
APPENDIX A
Green Bay Copper-Gold Project Mineral Resources
Ming Deposit Mineral Resource Estimate
|TONNES
|COPPER
|GOLD
|SILVER
|CuEq
|(Mt)
|Grade
|Metal
|Grade
|Metal
|Grade
|Metal
|Grade
|(%)
|('000 t)
|(g/t)
|('000 oz)
|(g/t)
|('000 oz)
|(%)
|Measured
|6.3
|1.5
|94
|0.3
|50
|1.9
|388
|1.7
|Indicated
|41.2
|1.7
|708
|0.4
|488
|3.2
|4,320
|2.1
|TOTAL M&I
|47.5
|1.7
|802
|0.4
|537
|3.1
|4,708
|2.0
|Inferred
|23.1
|2.0
|456
|0.7
|553
|5.9
|4,379
|2.6
Little Deer Mineral Resource Estimate
|TONNES
|COPPER
|GOLD
|SILVER
|CuEq
|(Mt)
|Grade
|Metal
|Grade
|Metal
|Grade
|Metal
|Grade
|(%)
|('000 t)
|(g/t)
|('000 oz)
|(g/t)
|('000 oz)
|(%)
|Measured
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Indicated
|2.9
|2.1
|62
|0.1
|9
|3.4
|320
|2.3
|TOTAL M&I
|2.9
|2.1
|62
|0.1
|9
|3.4
|320
|2.3
|Inferred
|6.2
|1.8
|110
|0.1
|10
|2.2
|430
|1.8
GREEN BAY TOTAL MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE
|TONNES
|COPPER
|GOLD
|SILVER
|CuEq
|(Mt)
|Grade
|Metal
|Grade
|Metal
|Grade
|Metal
|Grade
|(%)
|('000 t)
|(g/t)
|('000 oz)
|(g/t)
|('000 oz)
|(%)
|Measured
|6.3
|1.5
|94
|0.3
|50
|1.9
|388
|1.7
|Indicated
|44.1
|1.7
|769
|0.4
|496
|3.3
|4,638
|2.1
|TOTAL M&I
|50.4
|1.7
|863
|0.3
|546
|3.1
|5,026
|2.0
|Inferred
|29.3
|1.9
|566
|0.6
|563
|5.1
|4,810
|2.5
- FireFly Metals Ltd Mineral Resource Estimates for the Green Bay Copper-Gold Project, incorporating the Ming Deposit and Little Deer Complex, are prepared and reported in accordance with the JORC Code 2012 and NI 43-101.
- Mineral Resources have been reported at a 1.0% copper cut-off grade.
- Metal equivalents for the Mineral Resource Estimates have been calculated at a copper price of US$8,750/t, gold price of US$2,500/oz and silver price of US$25/oz. Metallurgical recoveries have been set at 95% for copper and 85% for both gold and silver. These assumptions are made of the basis of historical production at the Ming Mine and additional metallurgical test work. Copper equivalent was calculated based on the formula: CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + (Au(g/t) x 0.82190) + (Ag(g/t) x 0.00822).
- Totals may vary due to rounding.
APPENDIX B - Significant Intersection Table
Collar co-ordinates and orientation are listed in the local Ming Mine grid, which is rotated +35 degrees from NAD83 True North. Significant intersections reported are those above a 1% copper cut-off or 0.5g/t gold, and contain a maximum of 6 metres of internal waste. Please refer to the compliance statements for further details on parameters used in the copper equivalent calculation. All results are approximate true width unless otherwise noted (TW).
|Hole Number
|Easting
|Northing
|RL
|Azi
|Dip
|Drilled Length (m)
|From (m)
|To
(m)
|Width
(m)
|Assay
|CuEq %
|Cu %
|Au g/t
|Ag g/t
|Zn %
|MUG25_096
|1165.6
|1972.6
|-844.3
|5
|-75
|408
|295.2
|366.0
|70.8
|3.36
|0.6
|6.1
|0.43
|4.00
|Including
|339.7
|358.9
|19.2
|7.05
|0.4
|7.2
|0.18
|7.50
|MUG25_166
|1259.7
|1967.3
|-845.4
|157
|-88
|540
|419.3
|422.3
|3.0
|1.24
|0.2
|1.3
|0.01
|1.42
|435.5
|437.5
|2.0
|1.53
|0.1
|1.7
|0.01
|1.60
|460.0
|462.6
|2.6
|1.31
|0.1
|1.9
|0.06
|1.39
|471.3
|500.9
|29.6
|1.46
|0.1
|1.7
|0.03
|1.53
|MUG25_169
|1085.6
|2086.8
|-868.6
|217
|-52
|285
|243.2
|257.1
|14.0
|2.95
|3.0
|27.6
|2.14
|5.94
|MUG25_182
|1085.6
|2086.8
|-868.6
|212
|-42
|285
|243.9
|256.6
|12.7
|3.61
|2.5
|18.4
|1.88
|6.10
|MUG25_187
|1085.6
|2086.8
|-868.6
|202
|-24
|300
|252.3
|277.9
|25.7
|4.40
|3.5
|28.1
|1.52
|7.77
|MUG25_194
|964.7
|2163.6
|-877.5
|201
|-8
|414
|No Significant Intersections
|MUG25_195
|1137.5
|1972.0
|-842.4
|217
|-2
|333
|272.6
|284.5
|11.9 (~8.3 TW)
|2.94
|3.9
|35.3
|2.17
|6.80
|MUG25_196
|1085.6
|2086.8
|-868.6
|247
|-60
|303
|284.0
|291.6
|7.6
|1.57
|1.8
|14.2
|2.52
|3.57
|MUG25_197
|1085.6
|2086.8
|-868.6
|225
|-44
|321
|279.3
|283.0
|3.7
|3.42
|3.0
|19.7
|2.40
|6.41
|289.8
|293.3
|3.5
|1.92
|2.2
|15.5
|0.56
|3.97
|MUG25_201
|1137.5
|1972.0
|-842.4
|214
|11
|426
|395.9
|399.5
|3.6 (~2.5 TW)
|1.46
|3.2
|11.4
|0.77
|4.32
|MUG25_203
|1206.9
|2355.8
|-917.0
|2
|-76
|366
|No Significant Intersections
|MUG25_206
|1085.6
|2086.8
|-868.6
|218
|-34
|354
|275.0
|291.3
|16.3
|4.33
|3.5
|24.1
|1.72
|7.68
|MUG25_207
|964.67
|2163.362
|-877.5
|201
|-20
|360
|No Significant Intersections
|MUG25_209
|1117.0
|2190.3
|-894.0
|174
|-62
|411
|301.3
|354.6
|53.3
|3.35
|0.8
|6.4
|0.17
|4.07
|MUG25_210
|1222.1
|2255.1
|-906.4
|167
|-68
|639
|492.9
|495.6
|2.8
|3.08
|0.4
|3.3
|0.07
|3.47
|527.9
|529.9
|2.0
|1.94
|0.1
|1.8
|0.01
|2.03
|MUG25_210
|542.7
|546.7
|4.0
|1.74
|0.1
|1.2
|0.01
|1.81
|Continued
|561.0
|570.0
|9.0
|1.80
|0.1
|2.0
|0.02
|1.89
|MUG25_211
|1137.5
|1972.0
|-842.4
|215
|6
|471
|368.5
|373.5
|5.1
(~3.3 TW)
|4.31
|2.4
|22.6
|1.79
|6.76
|MUG25_212
|962.6
|2163.8
|-877.0
|206
|-9
|417
|No Significant Intersections
|MUG25_213
|1137.51
|1972.03
|-842.4
|220
|-4
|342
|307.9
|316.6
|8.8 (~6.6TW)
|0.93
|1.3
|10.2
|0.52
|2.19
|MUG25_216
|1222.1
|2255.1
|-906.4
|196
|-52
|483
|342.0
|346.1
|4.1
|3.71
|1.7
|9.8
|1.51
|5.37
|354.0
|356.0
|2.0
|3.71
|1.7
|9.8
|1.51
|5.37
|364.0
|368.0
|4.0
|2.12
|1.0
|6.2
|4.08
|3.57
|378.2
|399.0
|20.9
|2.03
|0.8
|4.4
|0.17
|2.75
|408.0
|411.0
|3.0
|4.23
|0.3
|4.5
|0.10
|4.54
|MUG25_217
|962.6
|2163.8
|-877.0
|207
|-21
|360
|No Significant Intersections
|MUG25_218
|1206.9
|2355.8
|-917.0
|5
|-71
|972
|791.3
|794.6
|3.3
|0.27
|3.0
|76.8
|0.04
|3.37
|799.7
|802.6
|2.9
|1.05
|2.0
|20.8
|3.46
|3.39
|810.0
|825.0
|15.0
|0.77
|3.2
|22.4
|0.60
|3.67
|839.0
|901.4
|62.4
|1.69
|0.2
|1.6
|0.03
|1.83
|925.8
|928.6
|2.8
|1.41
|0.5
|2.3
|0.01
|1.84
|948.2
|952.3
|4.1
|1.06
|0.2
|1.5
|0.01
|1.20
|MUG25_219
|1117.0
|2190.3
|-894.0
|179
|-74
|399
|314.9
|326.8
|11.9
|5.99
|2.3
|18.6
|0.44
|8.12
|341.0
|343.0
|2.0
|3.21
|0.6
|5.1
|0.05
|3.73
|354.0
|356.0
|2.0
|1.44
|0.5
|2.8
|0.14
|1.91
|366.0
|368.0
|2.0
|1.17
|0.2
|2.3
|0.02
|1.37
|MUG25_220
|1222.1
|2255.1
|-906.4
|189
|-58
|531
|359.4
|361.2
|1.8
|1.65
|1.4
|14.1
|1.80
|3.21
|365.8
|368.6
|2.8
|1.86
|1.4
|11.4
|1.11
|3.30
|MUG25_220
|372.6
|374.8
|2.3
|1.30
|1.3
|7.4
|0.04
|2.44
|Continued
|387.7
|399.7
|12.0
|1.66
|0.1
|1.7
|0.05
|1.78
|408.8
|415.6
|6.8
|1.59
|0.3
|1.9
|0.02
|1.89
|426.9
|428.9
|2.0
|1.75
|0.2
|0.8
|0.25
|1.94
|438.1
|460.9
|22.8
|1.39
|0.1
|1.4
|0.09
|1.51
|MUG25_221
|1137.5
|1972.0
|-842.4
|214
|-14
|267
|229.6
|232.5
|2.9 (~2.6 TW)
|1.16
|1.5
|9.3
|0.24
|2.54
|245.0
|248.0
|3.0 (~2.7 TW)
|0.88
|2.9
|9.0
|0.51
|3.43
|MUG25_223
|1222.1
|2255.1
|-906.4
|193
|-64
|517
|375.2
|380.5
|5.3
|1.64
|1.3
|11.4
|0.94
|2.94
|401.4
|404.5
|3.1
|1.69
|0.2
|2.5
|0.06
|1.88
|422.0
|440.0
|18.0
|1.63
|0.2
|1.7
|0.09
|1.80
|447.7
|476.7
|29.1
|1.80
|0.1
|1.4
|0.09
|1.91
|MUG25_224
|1137.51
|1972.03
|-842.4
|220
|-12
|300
|259.3
|268.7
|9.4 (~8.5TW)
|3.57
|4.4
|26.0
|2.87
|7.83
|MUG25_225
|1117.0
|2190.3
|-894.0
|200
|-79
|402
|No Significant Intersections
|MUG25_226
|1255.48
|2355.84
|-916.91
|187
|-75
|660
|528.5
|546.0
|17.5
|2.99
|0.2
|2.9
|0.18
|3.17
|555.0
|559.5
|4.5
|1.95
|0.1
|2.2
|0.17
|2.07
|562.0
|567.0
|5.0
|1.41
|0.1
|1.7
|0.15
|1.50
|569.4
|573.0
|3.6
|1.18
|0.1
|1.5
|0.33
|1.28
|MUG25_227
|962.6
|2163.8
|-877.0
|212
|-6
|447
|No Significant Intersections
|MUG25_228
|1137.5
|1972.0
|-842.4
|228
|-28
|270
|220.5
|237.5
|17.1
|2.02
|2.4
|17.4
|1.84
|4.43
|MUG25_229
|1117.0
|2190.3
|-894.0
|194
|-54
|333
|292.7
|297.0
|4.3
|1.96
|0.4
|5.1
|0.21
|2.39
|MUG25_230
|1222.1
|2255.1
|-906.4
|172
|-58
|606
|369.6
|371.9
|2.3
|1.26
|3.5
|20.3
|0.51
|4.38
|489.6
|500.0
|10.4
|1.14
|0.1
|1.2
|0.01
|1.21
|509.4
|526.3
|16.9
|1.68
|0.1
|1.8
|0.02
|1.77
|546.9
|553.9
|7.0
|2.49
|0.1
|3.1
|0.02
|2.59
|560.4
|572.0
|11.7
|1.49
|0.1
|2.0
|0.04
|1.56
|MUG25_230
|576.0
|578.0
|2.0
|1.49
|0.1
|2.1
|0.04
|1.61
|Continued
|589.6
|593.0
|3.5
|1.33
|0.0
|2.3
|0.06
|1.38
|MUG25_231
|1137.5
|1972.0
|-842.4
|209
|11
|483
|No Significant Intersections
|MUG25_232
|1117.0
|2190.3
|-894.0
|197
|-71
|363
|308.2
|311.2
|2.9
|6.50
|2.0
|21.4
|0.64
|8.42
|MUG25_234
|1117.0
|2190.3
|-894.0
|197
|-63
|336
|296.0
|298.9
|2.9
|11.78
|2.4
|34.6
|0.46
|14.09
|MUG25_236
|1137.5
|1972.0
|-842.4
|208
|7
|373
|332.8
|338.2
|5.3 (~3.2 TW)
|2.45
|2.1
|22.6
|2.46
|4.72
|MUG25_237
|962.6
|2163.8
|-877.0
|214
|-19
|387
|No Significant Intersections
|MUG25_238
|1255.5
|2355.8
|-916.9
|183
|-66
|684
|437.2
|438.7
|1.6
|3.96
|3.2
|32.8
|0.48
|6.89
|528.1
|533.0
|5.0
|1.65
|0.2
|1.4
|0.02
|1.86
|539.0
|548.0
|9.0
|2.60
|0.1
|2.4
|0.04
|2.70
|555.5
|583.0
|27.6
|1.41
|0.1
|1.2
|0.02
|1.47
|616.8
|618.8
|2.0
|1.28
|0.1
|2.2
|0.01
|1.35
|MUG25_239
|1117.0
|2190.3
|-894.0
|206
|-52
|324
|301.5
|307.5
|5.9
|3.51
|2.0
|9.4
|0.82
|5.36
|MUG25_240
|1222.1
|2255.1
|-906.4
|165
|-51
|609
|467.1
|469.9
|2.8
|0.97
|0.2
|0.9
|0.11
|1.14
|500.3
|532.6
|32.3
|1.56
|0.1
|1.4
|0.01
|1.66
|541.0
|548.0
|7.0
|2.26
|0.1
|2.4
|0.02
|2.39
|559.5
|569.5
|10.0
|2.11
|0.1
|2.5
|0.04
|2.21
|582.0
|584.5
|2.5
|1.18
|0.1
|1.2
|0.02
|1.26
|MUG25_241
|964.7
|2163.4
|-877.5
|194
|-6
|420
|No Significant Intersections
|MUG25_243
|1117.0
|2190.3
|-894.0
|212
|-60
|339
|319.3
|323.0
|3.7
|2.61
|1.3
|13.5
|2.33
|4.15
|MUG25_244
|1206.9
|2355.8
|-917.0
|182
|-68
|531
|445.0
|450.2
|5.2
|2.69
|1.5
|14.3
|0.99
|4.20
|488.0
|533.0
|45.0
|2.21
|0.1
|2.4
|0.06
|2.35
|MUG25_245
|1137.51
|1972.03
|-842.4
|210
|5
|375
|345.6
|349.6
|4.0 (~2.6 TW)
|2.88
|1.6
|23.0
|2.09
|4.68
|MUG25_249
|1056.9
|2298.9
|-899.7
|184
|-68
|429
|370.9
|378.6
|7.7
|3.05
|1.1
|12.6
|1.34
|4.29
|MUG25_252
|1137.51
|1972.03
|-842.4
|224
|-5
|402
|304.7
|307.9
|3.2
(~2.1 TW)
|3.26
|2.2
|19.3
|1.52
|5.47
|MUG25_253
|1117.0
|2190.3
|-894.0
|223
|-75
|363
|321.1
|323.0
|1.9
|5.84
|2.5
|17.2
|0.53
|8.16
|MUG25_254
|1096.0
|2286.3
|-899.1
|170
|-72
|468
|369.2
|373.6
|4.4
|8.34
|3.3
|17.5
|0.37
|11.26
|MUG25_259
|1222.1
|2255.1
|-906.4
|159
|-42
|666
|No Significant Intersections
APPENDIX C - JORC CODE, 2012 EDITION
Table 1
Section 1 - Sampling Techniques and Data (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections)
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Sampling techniques
|Drilling techniques
|Drill sample recovery
|Logging
|The following steps are completed during the core logging procedure:
|Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
|Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
|Verification of sampling and assaying
|Location of data points
|Data spacing and distribution
|Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
|Sample security
|Audits or reviews
Section 2 - Reporting of Exploration Results (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections)
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Mineral tenement and land tenure status
|Exploration done by other parties
|Geology
|Drill hole Information
|Data aggregation methods
Sample 2: Length - 0.75m; Grade - 0.08% Cu
Sample 3 Length - 1.05m; Grade - 2.02% Cu
Sample 4: Length - 1.05m; Grade - 2.42% Cu
Sum of Lengths / Intersection width - 3.35m
Intersection grade is:
((0.5x1.8) + (0.75x0.08) + (1.05x2.02) + (1.05x2.42))/3.35 = 1.68%
The competent person determined to include of the 0.75m @ 0.08% Cu in the intersection because in a mining scenario, it is unlikely that this internal dilution could be separated.
|Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
|Diagrams
|Balanced reporting
|Other substantive exploration data
|Further work
Plan view of drilling in this announcement
Figures accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca544935-7d59-4ac3-b3d0-21c47153c835
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4463c31-7491-4536-a534-7cd2a5066a80
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28ac92e6-88b9-4df6-aa93-d8cc520dcb4a
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/682f2db0-a072-4403-8ce5-1de90d24b190