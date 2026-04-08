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WKN: 907337 | ISIN: US3029411093 | Ticker-Symbol: FCQ
Frankfurt
08.04.26 | 08:02
155,00 Euro
-2,52 % -4,00
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
FTI CONSULTING INC Chart 1 Jahr
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FTI CONSULTING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
157,00164,0010:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.04.2026 07:06 Uhr
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FTI Consulting, Inc.: FTI Consulting Appoints Aurélien Vincent to Lead Financial Services Practice in the Middle East

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Aurélien Vincent as a Senior Managing Director in the Strategy & Transformation practice within the firm's Corporate Finance segment.

Mr. Vincent, who is based in Dubai, will lead the firm's financial services capabilities in the Middle East. He will support clients across the banking, capital markets, asset management and fintech sectors, as well as financial regulators and public and development finance institutions, with structural change, digitisation and transformation programmes and initiatives.

"Aurélien's appointment shows our ongoing investment to grow our Strategy & Transformation capabilities in the region," said Antoine Nasr, Head of FTI Consulting Middle East. "His extensive experience advising global financial institutions and regulators, combined with his proven success leading complex transformation programmes, will be invaluable as we continue to help clients across the Middle East navigate change."

FTI Consulting's Strategy & Transformation professionals help organisations design and implement strategies that drive growth, improve operational performance and navigate complex regulatory and market environments. Mr. Vincent brings more than 20 years of experience advising financial services institutions on all aspects of complex, end-to-end transformations, including strategy, organisation-wide changes, risk management, digital innovation and ESG initiatives.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Vincent was a Partner at a large strategy consultancy in the Middle East. Earlier in his career, he was an Associate Partner at McKinsey & Company, where he worked across Europe and the Middle East. Before transitioning to strategy consulting, he held senior roles in M&A and wholesale banking at JPMorgan and BNP Paribas in Singapore, London and Paris. He also co-founded and led a renewable energy investment firm.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Vincent said, "I look forward to working with colleagues across the firm to help financial institutions in the Middle East navigate an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving landscape. The region's financial services sector is undergoing significant transformation, and clients need deep expertise to help them deliver sustainable, long-term impact. FTI Consulting's sector capabilities and collaborative approach provide exactly that."

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organisations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of December 31, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. The Company generated $3.80 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2025. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
200 Aldersgate
Aldersgate Street
London, EC1A 4HD

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:
Helen Obi
+44 20 7632 5071
helen.obi@fticonsulting.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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