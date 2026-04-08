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WKN: A0LEQU | ISIN: NO0003097503 | Ticker-Symbol: 3QI
Frankfurt
08.04.26 | 08:14
9,580 Euro
+5,04 % +0,460
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKVA GROUP ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKVA GROUP ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,80010,10010:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.04.2026 07:36 Uhr
42 Leser
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AKVA group ASA: Announcement of strategic review

The board of directors in AKVA group ASA ("AKVA" or the "Company") has decided to initiate a strategic review of alternatives to maximize shareholder value, which can take the form of a potential sale of AKVA or value creative business combinations.

Background and rationale

After several years of targeted investments in technology, operational scale and system integration, AKVA has entered a period of strengthened commercial momentum across all business segments. Revenues have increased from NOK 3.4bn in 2023 to NOK 4.4bn in 2025, representing a CAGR of 13.7%, accompanied by solid EBIT improvement over the same period.

As a global leader in technology and solutions for the aquaculture industry, AKVA is uniquely positioned to support customers with improved biological performance, increased efficiency and scalable growth. Through the Sea-based segment, AKVA is a mission critical supplier of a broad group of marine infrastructure and technology products, enabling the aquaculture industry to grow. AKVA maintains a strong track record and market-leading position in Land-based post-smolt and grow-out technologies, enabling customers to produce and sell premium salmon at scale on land. The Digital business segment provides a full suite of digital solutions for precision farming, from leading biological ERP systems to AI driven feeding solutions.

Following the Capital Markets Day in 2025, AKVA has seen continued strong commercial momentum across business segments. As such, AKVA currently sees a potential to exceed the previous 2030 guidance given of NOK 7bn in revenue and above 10% in EBIT margin.

Considering the above, the board of directors believes the timing is appropriate to explore strategic alternatives that may unlock and crystallize the underlying value of the Company.

The controlling shareholder Egersund Group AS owning 51% of the Company and Israel Corporation Ltd owning 18% of the Company are supportive of a process maximizing value for all shareholders, at the right market conditions. The strategic review is expected to be completed during 2026. No decisions have been taken and a transaction, if any, remains subject to market conditions and final binding agreements.

DNB Carnegie is engaged as financial advisor and Wiersholm as legal advisor to AKVA in connection with the strategic review.

Dated: 8 April 2026
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut NesseChief Executive Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 91 37 62 20
E-mail:knesse@akvagroup.com
Ronny MeinkøhnChief Financial Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 98 20 67 76
E-mail:rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

***

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements according to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication by Ronny Meinkøhn (CFO) (contact details as set out above) on 8 April 2026 at 07:30 CET.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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