Garrett Motion Inc.: Garrett Motion Showcases Breakthrough Oil-Free Centrifugal Compressor Portfolio at China Refrigeration Expo 2026

PLYMOUTH, Mich., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garrett Motion Inc. (Nasdaq: GTX), a global leader in differentiated turbocharging and electrification technologies, is showcasing its breakthrough oil-free centrifugal compressors engineered for data centers, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and wider industrial and commercial cooling applications at China Refrigeration Expo 2026 (April 8-10).

Garrett is launching a comprehensive portfolio of oil-free centrifugal compressors covering cooling demands from 7 to 500 tons (25 to 1,750 kWc), enabling scalable, high-efficiency cooling architectures. The platform combines high-speed centrifugal turbomachinery, oil-free foil bearings and model-based control algorithms, outperforming traditional scroll and screw designs. The portfolio, enabling reduced maintenance demands and superior total cost of ownership, marks Garrett's expansion into next-generation ultra-low-GWP and high-efficiency industrial cooling solutions for the most demanding operating environments.

Among the lineup is a new large-capacity, 1,250 kWc compressor for high-performance data-center and industrial cooling systems, making its public debut at the show.

"Global demand for high-efficiency, low-environmental-impact cooling technologies is accelerating, and China remains one of the fastest-growing HVAC markets," said Olivier Rabiller, President & CEO of Garrett Motion. "Garrett is leveraging its differentiated technologies, proven in demanding automotive applications, to deliver disruptive solutions that provide unique value for the next generation of HVAC systems."

China's rapidly expanding data center, BESS, and broader industrial and commercial refrigeration sectors are driving demand for higher-performance and eco-responsible thermal solutions. Garrett's compressors deliver more than 10% real-world energy savings, support ultra-low-GWP refrigerants, and have a compact, retrofit-ready design for rooftop and unitary systems, (modular) chillers, and BESS applications.

Garrett will also present its oil-free cooling compressor for electric truck and bus applications, which is 50% smaller and 30% lighter than traditional solutions, and delivers efficient, low-vibration thermal management. Launch is planned with Cling for 2027.

Garrett welcomes OEMs, integrators, and industry partners to visit its booth (B2F86) at China Refrigeration Expo to explore collaboration opportunities across industrial, commercial, and mobility cooling markets.

About Garrett Motion Inc.

A differentiated technology leader, Garrett Motion has a 70-year history of innovation in the automotive sector (cars, trucks) and beyond (off-highway equipment, marine, power generators). Its well-recognized expertise in turbocharging has enabled significant reductions in engine size, fuel consumption, and CO 2 emissions. Garrett is committed to advancing turbo applications while leveraging its unique technology solutions, such as fuel cell compressors for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, as well as electric propulsion and thermal management systems for automotive and industrial applications. Garrett has six R&D centers, 13 manufacturing facilities and a team of more than 8,700 employees in more than 20 countries. For more information, please visit www.garrettmotion.com-

About Garrett Motion China

Garrett established its presence in China in 1994 and was among the first global companies to introduce turbocharging technology into the country. Headquartered in Shanghai, Garrett has two world-class, advanced manufacturing facilities in Shanghai and Wuhan, as well as 2 innovation centers. The company employs more than 1,000 people, including a China R&D team of over 200 specialists with end-to-end engineering and service capabilities. Garrett boasts lasting partnerships with more than 30 global and Chinese automakers. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of turbocharging technology for gasoline, diesel, natural gas, hybrid and zero emission technology for battery electric vehicles in automotive sector and beyond.

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