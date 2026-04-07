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WKN: A2QB92 | ISIN: US74737V2051 | Ticker-Symbol:
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Getränke/Tabak
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PYXUS INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
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PYXUS INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
07.04.2026 22:05 Uhr
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Pyxus International, Inc.: Pyxus Announces New Chief Human Resources Officer

MORRISVILLE, N.C., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCID: PYYX), a global value-added agricultural Company, today announced the appointment of Joshua Erdei as senior vice president and chief human resources officer.

Erdei has served as the Company's interim CHRO since January 2026, in addition to leading global total rewards, HR operations and technology since 2023.

He brings more than 25 years of professional experience to the role. Prior to joining Pyxus, Erdei held leadership roles at Enviva, General Motors, DTE Energy and Kellogg Company, with a focus on total rewards, wellness and employee engagement.

"On behalf of the Company and the Board of Directors, I am pleased to announce Joshua's appointment," said Pyxus President and CEO Pieter Sikkel. "Having grown within the organization, he brings a strong understanding of our business, operations and culture. His leadership and commitment to people along with his ability to deliver meaningful outcomes positions him to strengthen our organization and support our growth."

Reporting to Sikkel, Erdei will serve as a key member of the Company's executive leadership team. He will lead the Company's core human resources functions and strategic priorities.

About Pyxus International, Inc.

Pyxus International, Inc. is a global agricultural company with more than 150 years of experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose-to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world-Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable, and traceable products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com.

SOURCE Pyxus International, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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