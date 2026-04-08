Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to report preliminary results from a recently completed 12.8 line-kilometre Induced Polarization ("IP") survey over the Marisa Zone at its 100%-optioned North Island Copper Project, located near Port Hardy on Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

The survey results indicate a significant increase in the intensity of the chargeability anomaly at depth, suggesting that historical drilling conducted in 1992 likely intersected only the upper, lower-intensity portion of a potentially larger mineralized system.

Key Takeaway:

Chargeability anomaly strengthens from approximately 150 metres depth to the 400- metres survey limit

Historical drilling appears to have tested only the outer shell of the system

Results support the potential presence of a larger porphyry system at depth

"The results from the 2026 IP survey significantly enhance our understanding of the Marisa target," said Saf Dhillon, President & CEO of Questcorp Mining. "The increase in chargeability with depth suggests that historical drilling did not fully test the core of the system. With the continued success of North Isle Copper & Gold to the west and now a refined geophysical model in place, we are excited to continue advancing toward drill testing to evaluate the full scale of the target."

The 2026 IP survey was completed on 200-metre spaced lines oriented at an azimuth of 045°, using parameters of a=100 metres and n=9, allowing for greater depth penetration relative to historical work.

Peter E. Walcott & Associates Ltd. integrated the new survey data with historical IP data collected in 1992 by Pacific Geophysical Ltd. The historical survey utilized similar line spacing but shallower parameters (a=50 metres and n=4), limiting depth resolution.

The combined dataset has been used to generate a 3D inversion model, effectively producing a higher-resolution interpretation. The integration of both datasets provides an equivalent 100-metre line spacing, enhancing confidence in the continuity and geometry of the chargeability anomaly.

Previous exploration at the Marisa Zone identified copper mineralization associated with an IP chargeability anomaly. In 1992, two of five diamond drill holes were completed to test the anomaly intersected copper mineralization, including:

0.078% copper over 56.39 metres (DDH92-01)

(DDH92-01) 0.041% copper over 70.71 metres (DDH92-03)

Copper grades in DDH92-03 were observed to increase with depth, consistent with the interpretation that drilling may have intersected the upper portion of a larger mineralized system.

The expanded and intensified chargeability response at depth, combined with increasing copper grades in historical drilling, supports the interpretation of a potential larger, vertically extensive mineralized system at the Marisa Zone.

The Company plans to:

Initiate permitting for a follow-up drill program

Design drilling to test the core of the chargeability anomaly at depth

Further refine targets using the 3D inversion model

Source: Geophysical and Diamond Drilling Report on the Marisa Property, G.J. Allen and P.G. Dasler, February 29, 1992, prepared for Great Western Gold Corporation.

The Company cautions that a Qualified Person has not verified the historical exploration data referenced in this release. The presence of mineralization on adjacent or nearby properties, including NorthIsle Copper and Gold and BHP properties, is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the North Island Copper Project.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P. Geo (BC), a Director of the Company and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Questcorp Mining Inc.

Questcorp is engaged in the business of the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America, with the objective of locating and developing economic precious and base metal properties of merit. The Company holds an option to acquire an undivided 100-per-cent interest in and to mineral claims totalling 1,168.09 hectares comprising the North Island Copper property, on Vancouver Island, B.C., subject to a royalty obligation. The Company also holds an option to acquire an undivided 100-per-cent interest in and to mineral claims totalling 2,520.2 hectares comprising the La Union project located in Sonora, Mexico, subject to a royalty obligation.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon

President & CEO

https://questcorpmining.ca

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the intended use of proceeds from the Offering; and closing of subsequent tranches of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain capital markets; and delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291538

Source: Questcorp Mining Inc.