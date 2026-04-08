Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ official list notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) official list notice 08-Apr-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 08/04/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: INTER-AMERICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK Multi Callable 4.51% Notes due 08/04/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and USD10,000 each and integral multiples thereof) debt-like XS3334063578 -- securities Issuer Name: NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Preference Share Linked Notes indexed to the Preference Shares comprising Class 332 Debt and Equity Index-Linked Preference Shares issued by Cannon Bridge Capital Ltd due 07/04/ debt-like XS3138926202 -- 2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1.00 each) securities Issuer Name: STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 2.73% Notes due 08/04/2036; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and CNY1,000,000 each) debt-like HK0001285524 -- securities Issuer Name: BANK OF MONTREAL 3.11% Senior Notes due 08/04/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and HKD1,000,000 each and integral multiples of HKD1,000,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3334062687 -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 423227 EQS News ID: 2304502 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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April 08, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)