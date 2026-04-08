DJ Removal- Bromford Flagship LiveWest Limited

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Removal- Bromford Flagship LiveWest Limited 08-Apr-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF REMOVAL OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 08/04/2026, 08:00 REMOVAL Bromford Flagship LiveWest Limited The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") removes the securities set out below from the Official List effective from 08/04/2026, 08:00: Security Description Listing Category ISIN 3.125% Guaranteed Secured Bonds due 03/05/2048; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to Debt and bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to debt-like XS1815429342 -- and including GBP199,000) securities 2.554% Guaranteed Secured Bonds due 17/03/2056; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to Debt and bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to debt-like XS2138374603 -- and including GBP199,000) securities

This notice has been issued by Issuer Management - 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 423226 EQS News ID: 2304498 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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April 08, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)