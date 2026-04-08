The Bangladesh Power Development Board plans to build a 442 MW solar plant near the Rampal Power Station with a $200 million investment, targeting the country's largest installation and lower tariffs than comparable projects.The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) is planning to develop a 442 MW solar power plant near the 1.32 GW coal-fired Rampal Power Station, which is currently under construction at Rampal Upazila of Bagerhat District in Khulna, in the southwestern part of the country. According to BPDB, around $200 million will be invested to build what is expected to be the country's ...

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