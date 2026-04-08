Spark Renewables has secured final state planning approval for a solar and battery project that will add 800 MW of PV and 356 MW/1,574 MWh of energy storage capacity to the grid in New South Wales, Australia. Australia The New South Wales (NSW) Independent Planning Commission (IPC) has granted approval for the Dinawan Solar Farm and battery project being developed by Spark Renewables near Coleambally in the state's southwest. Spark Renewables, owned by Malaysian electricity giant Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB), said the Dinawan project combines an 800 MW solar installation comprising about two million ...

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