Regulatory News:

Titan SA (Euronext Brussels, ATHEX and Euronext Paris, TITC) announces that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) will be held on Friday, 8 May 2026, at 11:00 CET, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Limassol, Cyprus.

Shareholders are invited to consult the convening notice for full details on participation and voting procedures. The record date for participation in the AGM is April 24th, 2026, at 12:00 midnight (CET). The deadline for the submission of proxies and remote votes is May 2nd, 2026, at the latest.

The meeting documents are available on Titan's website:

https://ir.titanmaterials.com/en/shareholder-center/annual-general-meetings

About Titan Group

TITAN Group is a Belgium-registered company and a leading international business in the building and infrastructure materials industry, with passionate teams committed to providing innovative solutions for a better world. With most of its activity in the developed markets, the Group employs more than 6,000 people and serves customers in over 25 markets, on four continents. It holds prominent positions in the United States, Europe including Greece, the Balkans, the United Kingdom, Italy, and France and the Eastern Mediterranean. The Group also has joint ventures in Brazil and India. With more than 120 years of history, TITAN has always fostered a family-and entrepreneurial-oriented culture for its employees and works tirelessly with its customers to meet the modern needs of society while promoting sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. The Group's commitment to responsible growth is reflected in its net-zero ambition for 2050, its CO2 reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), and its continued inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series. The Group is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris, and the Athens Exchange, and its US business is listed on the NYSE. For more information, visit our website at www.titanmaterials.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260408641988/en/

Contacts:

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at +30 210 2591 257