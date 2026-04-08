Bioz, Inc.: Rad Source Technologies Activates a Wealth of Peer-Reviewed Data with Bioz Badges to Strengthen Customer Use-Case Visibility

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / Bioz, Inc. , the leading scientific citation intelligence platform that transforms publications into measurable product validation and commercial impact, announced its collaboration with Rad Source Technologies , a global provider of advanced X-ray irradiation solutions for research and industrial applications. By embedding Bioz Badges across its product webpages, Rad Source is now surfacing peer-reviewed scientific validation to strengthen credibility, increase engagement, and support ongoing product launches.

As Rad Source continues to expand its portfolio and introduce new technologies, the company is placing greater emphasis on surfacing the depth of scientific validation behind its systems. With nearly 2,000 peer-reviewed citations referencing its widely adopted RS 2000 Biological Irradiator alone, Rad Source has built a substantial body of published evidence that underscores its impact across preclinical and irradiation workflow.

By embedding Bioz Badges directly into their product webpages, Rad Source now makes this volume of scientific data immediately accessible. Researchers can explore validated use cases, review contextual publication excerpts, and navigate seamlessly from citation-to-product webpage, transforming years of published research into a transparent and actionable evaluation experience.

"The launch of Bioz Badges has truly put wind in our sails," said Peter Daniel , Director of Marketing at Rad Source Technologies. "We've always had a tremendous volume of published data supporting our systems, but we didn't have an effective way to showcase it to potential customers. Bioz has allowed us to bring that validation forward in a way that's visible, organized, and impactful; especially as we roll out new products and initiatives."

In addition to highlighting peer-reviewed validation, Rad Source is leveraging the Bioz Analytics Dashboard to better understand customer engagement and citation trends across its portfolio.

"The Bioz Analytics Dashboard is incredibly intuitive and valuable," said Nicole Bailey , Marketing Manager at Rad Source Technologies. "It gives us real insight into how our products are being cited and explored. Our sales team is particularly excited about the opportunity to further utilize this data to enhance conversations with customers and identify new opportunities."

By automating literature discovery and embedding validated scientific use-cases directly within the buyer's journey, Bioz enables Rad Source to present a continuously updated, evidence-driven narrative around product performance. This integration not only strengthens scientific transparency but also supports commercial strategy through actionable insights.

"Rad Source Technologies has built a strong scientific foundation behind its products," said Dr. Karin Lachmi , Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz. "By integrating Bioz Badges, they are ensuring that this validation is easily accessible and strategically leveraged, empowering researchers to make informed decisions while supporting the company's growth objectives."

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced citation-based data platform for scientific research, offering evidence presented as product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About Rad Source Technologies

Rad Source Technologies is a global provider of advanced X-ray irradiation solutions serving life sciences, medical, and industrial markets. Its systems are designed to support research, sterilization, blood irradiation, and material testing applications, delivering safe, efficient, and high-performance alternatives to radioactive sources.

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For more information about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/rad-source-technologies-activates-a-wealth-of-peer-reviewed-data-with-1155014