A Japanese-Chinese team developed a titanium molten salt redox-flow battery using abundant titanium ions and molten salt electrolytes to enable high-voltage, fast, and stable grid-scale energy storage. The system demonstrates high efficiency of over 97%, strong cycling stability, and improved cost and scalability compared to vanadium-based batteries, with further optimization underway.A Japanese-Chinese research team has developed a titanium molten salt redox-flow battery (TMSRB) that uses titanium ions as the redox-active material and molten salt as electrolyte. Intended for use in grid-scale ...

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