Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has become the latest company to take a licence to the patents offered through the recently launched Sisvel Wi-Fi Multimode pool. It joins Sony Group Corporation, Huawei, Panasonic, Philips and ZTE as a licensee of the programme. The latter four are also licensors, along with KPN, Mitsubishi Electric, Orange, Aegis 11 SA (a Sisvel affiliate), SK Telecom and Wilus.

HPE is a major presence in the global WLAN market and is a leading manufacturer of both consumer and enterprise routers. The deal with Sisvel was reached on an amicable basis.

The Sisvel Wi-Fi Multimode pool is the successor programme to the Sisvel Wi-Fi 6 patent pool. Over a three-year period, this closed agreements with nearly 40 companies, including Acer, Netgear, Cisco and HP.

Covering Wi-Fi 7 as well as 6, the Multimode programme offers an efficient way to access essential Wi-Fi rights for years to come.

"We are delighted to welcome Hewlett Packard Enterprise as the latest licensee of the Sisvel Wi-Fi Multimode pool," says Legal and Licensing Counsel Meagan Leslie, who led the negotiation for Sisvel. "We are grateful to the HPE team for the constructive way in which they engaged with us throughout. It was a tough negotiation but one that produced a positive outcome for all the parties concerned."

"HPE becoming a Wi-Fi Multimode pool licensee is a major validation for the programme," says Sisvel Chief IP Officer Heath Hoglund. "That the deal was reached amicably is not only a testament to the professionalism and skill of everyone concerned in the negotiation but also a testament to the value of what the pool offers over an extended timeframe. I am confident that we will be welcoming further licensees in the near future."

About Sisvel

Sisvel is driven by a belief in the importance of collaboration, ingenuity and efficiency to bridge the needs of patent owners and those who wish to access their technologies. In a complex and constantly evolving marketplace, our guiding principle is to create a level playing field through the development and implementation of flexible, accessible, commercialisation solutions.

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Media Contact

Giulia Dini

Executive Head of Brand

Tel: +34 93 131 5570

giulia.dini@sisvel.com