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PR Newswire
08.04.2026 10:06 Uhr
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Zerova: Innovative Fast-Charging EV Station with Integrated Energy Storage Officially Opens in Duiven

At the heart of the site is Zerova's 60 kW DV-series standalone DC fast charger, built for fast, reliable, and user-friendly operation in demanding public environments. The unit delivers ultra-fast CCS2 charging with OCPP-enabled backend integration, ensuring seamless operation, remote monitoring, and future-proof scalability. A 7-inch display, RFID user authorization, and intelligent safety features round out an intuitive and secure experience for all users.

Grid resilience is further supported by 10 BUIMA energy storage tiles - each with 4 kWh capacity - providing 40 kWh of total local storage. This integrated setup smooths peak demand, stabilizes power delivery, and reduces stress on the local grid, enabling smarter energy management as EV adoption continues to grow.

"By combining our DV-series fast charger with BUIMA's modular energy storage, this site shows how intelligent infrastructure can make high-power charging both convenient for drivers and gentle on the grid," said Jay Yang, Global CEO at Zerova. "This project in Duiven is a strong example of how collaboration can turn advanced technology into practical, scalable solutions for everyday electric mobility."

Guests at the opening experienced the system's performance first-hand: significantly reduced charging times when compared to AC charging, stable operation across varying conditions, and smooth interactions via the digital interface and RFID access. The energy storage solution also demonstrated how local buffering maintains consistent charging performance even during peak demand.

"As the operator of this site, we are proud to bring a charging solution to Duiven that truly meets the needs of today's EV drivers," said Baoxian Fei, CEO/ Founder at Zemovi.

The event featured a traditional Chinese Lion Dance - symbolizing prosperity and success - followed by an exclusive Asian dining experience, creating a memorable atmosphere for all attendees.

"This opening marks an important step in delivering smarter and more sustainable charging solutions," said Harvey Chuang, President of the Buima Group. "Together with our partners, we are building the future of mobility."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2949130/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/innovative-fast-charging-ev-station-with-integrated-energy-storage-officially-opens-in-duiven-302733004.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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