The platform distinguishes between zakat and non-zakat contributions within its contribution policy, reflecting the different requirements attached to each giving stream. According to Jood Eskan's published policy, up to 7% of non-zakat contributions may be deducted, when needed and subject to approval by the relevant committees, to cover platform and partner costs. Its relevance also extends beyond Saudi Arabia, as housing and charity-related systems in countries such as the UK face growing expectations around transparency, governance, and public trust.

Jood Eskan has also set out privacy commitments covering beneficiary data storage within Saudi Arabia's jurisdiction, alongside defined confidentiality rules and disclosure controls. These measures form part of the platform's broader governance structure, designed to support confidence, clarity, and operational discipline in the delivery of housing assistance.

The platform's digital assessment process has also helped strengthen operational consistency. According to the published model, case resolution was reduced from approximately one month to 19 days following the digitisation of the assessment journey, supporting a more streamlined approach to reviewing and processing housing assistance cases.

Jood Eskan's model sits within a broader shift toward more structured and institutionalised philanthropy in the Arab region, where charitable giving is increasingly being supported by clearer rules, governance requirements, and stronger accountability relationships between platforms, partners, and donors.

The platform's framework is also notable for working within the realities of Islamic charitable giving rather than treating all contributions in the same way. By maintaining a distinction between zakat and non-zakat streams, Jood Eskan reflects an approach that recognises different giving motivations and applies governance rules accordingly.

While wider questions around long-term housing outcomes remain important across the housing assistance sector, Jood Eskan's published framework highlights how cost transparency, privacy architecture, and digital coordination can support a more structured model of charitable housing delivery. In that sense, the platform contributes to the broader conversation around how housing support systems can strengthen trust, accountability, and operational clarity at scale.

Boilerplate:

Jood Eskan is an initiative of the Housing Developmental Foundation (SAKAN), engaging individuals and organisations in charitable housing giving through a digital platform focused on transparency and accuracy.

Contact:

pr@legends.sa

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2951961/Jood_Eskan.jpg

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