DJ Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (MTHG LN) Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Apr-2026 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 07-Apr-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 9.1071 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 54357 CODE: MTHG LN ISIN: LU2891728078 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2891728078 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTHG LN LEI Code: 213800BMEYV23FGXAU96 Sequence No.: 423344 EQS News ID: 2304884 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2026 03:41 ET (07:41 GMT)