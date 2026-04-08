A world-renowned Tenor Francisco Araiza to Serve as Jury Chairman

Introduces Video Preliminary Round to expand global participation for vocalists worldwide

- Holds Global Semi-Finals in North America (New York), Europe (Milan), and Asia (Daegu), leading to the Final on August 21

- Offers total prize fund of KRW 60 million, including the Prime Minister's Award for First Prize (KRW 25 million) and debut opportunities with the Bologna Academy and major opera companies in Korea and abroad

The Daegu Music Association announced that it has officially opened online applications for the 44th Daegu International Vocal Music Competition (DIVMC) 2026, inviting vocal majors from around the world to participate in one of Korea's leading international vocal competitions.

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The Grand Final will take place on August 21 at the Daegu Concert House Grand Hall where finalists will perform with orchestra before an international jury (Image: Daegu International Vocal Music Competition)

Founded in 1983, the competition has become a premier platform for discovering emerging vocal talent and serves as a flagship cultural event of Daegu, a UNESCO City of Music. In 2024, the competition joined the World Federation of International Music Competitions (WFIMC), further strengthening its international credibility.

For the 2026 edition, the competition introduces a video-based preliminary round to eliminate geographic restrictions. Applications are accepted from March 11 to April 12 through the official competition website. Successful applicants will advance to global semi-final rounds held in New York (May 22), Milan (June 18-19), and Daegu (August 14-15). The Grand Final will take place on August 21 at the Daegu Concert House Grand Hall, where finalists will perform with orchestra before an international jury.

This year's competition has attracted significant attention with the appointment of legendary tenor Francisco Araiza as Chairman of the Jury. Celebrated for his performances of Mozart and Rossini repertoire, Araiza has performed at major opera houses, including the Vienna State Opera and the Metropolitan Opera.

The competition offers a total prize fund of approximately KRW 60 million, with First Prize receiving the Prime Minister's Award and KRW 25 million. Beyond the monetary prize, winners will be granted valuable career pathways, including casting opportunities with the Bologna Academy in Italy and debut engagements with the Seoul Metropolitan Opera and the Daegu Opera House.

Further details and application guidelines are available at:

www.daegumusic.com

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Contacts:

Daegu International Vocal Music Competition

Secretariat, JEONG EUN KONG

+82-53-656-7733

dgvocalmusic@gmail.com