APP Group Highlights Responsible Manufacturing Amidst Rising Attention on PFAS in UK Waters

LONDON, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- APP Group highlights the importance of responsible manufacturing as recent reports draw attention to PFAS contamination in the UK waters. PFAS, short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, is historically used in industrial processes and consumer products such as packaging due to their resistance to heat, water and oil. Their durability has led to growing concerns about how these substances accumulate in the environment.

According to research conducted by the Environment Agency (Wildlife and Countryside Link and the Rivers Trust), 110 out of 117 water bodies tested in England fail the safety standard. Recent investigations have detected the presence of the substance in rivers and untreated drinking water sources across England.

Researchers have identified that several contamination are likely linked to various industrial activities and waste disposals across multiple sectors. To address this issue, the UK government recently introduced its PFAS Plan: Building a Safer Future Together, outlining a national strategy to monitor contamination, reduce environmental exposure, and encourage the transition towards safer alternatives.

APP Group reinforces its commitment to sustainable food-contact packaging by ensuring its products including Delipac are PFAS-free (with no detectable PFAS), tested against 62 regulated substances under US TPCH standards, and aligned with the EU's Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR).

APP Group remains committed to responsible manufacturing and environmental stewardship. "As these chemicals are increasingly detected in rivers and drinking water sources, we support the UK government's plan to strengthen monitoring and reduce contamination. Our pulp and paper products are manufactured without the intentional use of these substances while maintaining product quality, particularly in Delipac our paper-based packaging designed for direct consumer use." said Liz Wilks, Head of Sustainability & Public Affairs, APP Europe.

With increasing global attention on chemical safety and environmental standards, APP Group ensures its production processes are aligned with manufacturing standards and through APP's Regenesis program, the company continues to advance responsible manufacturing and environmental commitments.

About APP Group

APP is a leading Indonesia-based pulp, paper, and forestry company supplying tissue, packaging, and paper products to more than 150 countries. Operating in Indonesia and China, APP integrates responsible sourcing and sustainability into its business strategy through its Sustainability Roadmap Vision 2030. The company also introduced Regenesis, its platform to advance long-term environmental and social commitments.

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