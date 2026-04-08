Eckem Holdings Berhad Signs Underwriting Agreement With M & A Securities For ACE Market IPO

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / Eckem Holdings Berhad ("Eckem Holdings", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a specialty industrial chemical solutions provider in Malaysia, which also undertakes the manufacturing and trading of rubber products, has entered into an underwriting agreement with M & A Securities Sdn. Bhd. ("M & A Securities") for its Initial Public Offering ("IPO") on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities").

(From Left) Mr. Tan Khai Jeik (Jack Tan), Executive Director, Eckem Holdings Berhad; Mr. Tan Kwang Wah, Managing Director, Eckem Holdings Berhad; Datuk Bill Tan, Managing Director of Corporate Finance, M & A Securities Sdn Bhd; Mr. Danny Wong, Deputy Head of Corporate Finance, M & A Securities Sdn Bhd

Founded in 2007, the Group has grown into an established specialty industrial chemical solutions provider in Malaysia. The Group is principally involved in the distribution, sales and application formulation of specialty industrial chemical products, offering a comprehensive portfolio that includes resins, pigments, fillers and additives for various end user applications. In addition, the Group is involved in the manufacturing and trading of rubber products, serving manufacturers and traders both in Malaysia and overseas. Its range of manufactured rubber products comprises dental dams, latex sheets, prophylactic (oral) dams, and exercise bands.

According to the exposed prospectus published on Bursa Securities' website, Eckem Holdings' IPO involves the issuance of 125.00 million new shares and an offer for sale of 62.50 million existing shares.

The allocation of IPO shares is structured as follows:

Public Issue

Malaysian Public:

31.25 million new shares or 5.00% of the Group's enlarged issued share capital, with 2.50% made available to public investors and the remaining 2.50% are made available to Bumiputera public investors.

Eligible Persons:

31.25 million new shares or 5.00% of the Group's enlarged issued share capital will be allocated to eligible director(s) and employee(s) of the Group through pink form allocations.

Private Placement to Bumiputera Investors approved by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry ("MITI"):

15.63 million new shares or 2.50% of the Group's enlarged issued share capital are reserved for private placement to Bumiputera investors approved by the MITI.

Private Placement to Selected Investors:

46.88 million new shares or 7.50% of the Group's enlarged issued share capital will be placed to selected investors.

Offer for sale

Offer for sale of 62.50 million existing shares or 10.00% of the Group's enlarged issued share capital by way of private placement to Bumiputera investors approved by the MITI.

Under the terms of the underwriting agreement, M & A Securities will underwrite 62.50 million shares, comprising the shares allocated to the Malaysian public and eligible persons via pink form allocations. The remaining shares will be placed out to Bumiputera investors approved by the MITI and selected investors via private placements.

Mr. Tan Khai Jeik (Jack Tan), Executive Director of Eckem Holdings Berhad, said, "The underwriting agreement marks an important milestone in Eckem Holdings' corporate journey. We are grateful for the confidence and support shown by M & A Securities for our listing on the ACE Market. The IPO will allow us to strengthen our operational capabilities, increase production capacity, and enhance our ability to customise specialised industrial chemical solutions to meet evolving customer requirements and market demands."

As outlined in the exposed prospectus, the IPO proceeds will be utilised to fund key strategic initiatives, including the construction of a new corporate office, warehouse and laboratory, alongside the addition of a new production line for the Group's rubber products segment. The remaining funds will be used for the repayment of bank borrowings, support ongoing working capital needs, and cover expenses related to the listing exercise. Collectively, these allocations are intended to reinforce Eckem Holdings' operational foundation, expand its production capacity, and position the Group for sustained growth in providing specialised chemical solutions to its industrial customer base.

According to the independent market researcher's report which included in the exposed prospectus, the sales value of specialty and other chemical products is expected to rise at a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of 12.3% from 2024 to 2027, while the sales value of rubber products is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2024 to 2027.

M & A Securities is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Underwriter and Placement Agent for this IPO.

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ABOUT ECKEM HOLDINGS BERHAD

Based in Malaysia, Eckem Holdings Berhad ("Eckem Holdings", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is principally involved in the distribution, sales and application formulation of specialty industrial chemical products, serving downstream industrial users in the manufacturing segment, compounders and resellers. The Group also undertakes the manufacturing and trading of rubber products, comprising personal care and lifestyle products. Since the establishment of Eckem Sdn Bhd in 2007, Eckem Holdings has built a strong reputation for delivering customised specialty industrial chemical solutions, reliable supply and technical support that enhance customers' production processes. Moving forward, the Group aims to strengthen its operational capabilities and expand its market presence to support the growing demand for specialty industrial chemical products within Malaysia's industrial ecosystem.

For more information, visit www.eckem.com.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Eckem Holdings Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Mandy Tan

Email: m.tan@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Eckem Holdings Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/eckem-holdings-berhad-signs-underwriting-agreement-with-m-and-a-securities-for-ace-market-1155880