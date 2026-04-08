Chinese battery manufacturer Bluetti has launched its next-generation whole-home battery backup system in the United States, introducing the EnergyPro 13K Energy Storage System (EP13K).From ESS News Chinese battery solutions maker Bluetti has announced its next-generation of whole-home battery backup products, launching the EnergyPro 13K Energy Storage System. Having launched the EnergyPro 6K back in 2025, and largely replacing the existing EP900 Energy Storage System, the new EP13K product and launch remains aimed at residential and small business users, but with boosts to output power and storage ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...