Elida Beauty Builds an Independent Digital Core with SnapLogic and Pace Integration

Iconic beauty brand owner turns to Agentic Integration to provide a scalable foundation for global operations, serving over 300 million consumers per year

San Mateo, California, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SnapLogic , the Agentic Integration Company, today announced that Elida Beauty , home of iconic beauty brands such as ST. Ives, VO5, TIGI, and Q-tips, is using SnapLogic to establish a modern, independent technology foundation following its separation from Unilever.

As Elida Beauty transitioned to a standalone organisation, the company needed to quickly build a new IT and operations environment capable of supporting a multi-market, partner-driven operating model, without the complexity typically associated with large enterprise separations.

Working with implementation partner Pace Integration , Elida Beauty selected SnapLogic as the integration backbone for its new environment, connecting multiple ERP instances, 3PL and 4PL logistics providers, supply chain planning tools, and data fabric platforms through a single, governed integration layer.

"We were building a new business from the ground up while continuing to operate at global scale," said Tim Bates, Head of IT Strategy and Applications at Elida Beauty. "Coming from large enterprise CPG environments, I was used to integration programmes that could take months before delivering real value. To achieve separation, we needed a complete, scalable platform from day one - one that could be rolled out across multiple markets. With SnapLogic and Pace, a lean team was able to design, test, and evolve integrations at speed, delivering in weeks what would traditionally take quarters. That acceleration proved truly transformative for the business."

Speed and consistency across a distributed model

Elida Beauty operates a highly distributed model, working with multiple external partners across manufacturing, logistics, and order-to-cash processes. Each partner brings its own systems and data formats, making integration essential to maintaining consistency across regions.

Using SnapLogic, Elida Beauty was able to standardize these interactions through reusable integration patterns, enabling rapid deployment while maintaining flexibility as the business scaled.

Since go-live, the platform has processed thousands of sales orders, running over 400 integration pipelines and with 30 scheduled tasks orchestrating critical workflows across ERP, supply chain planning, and Finance systems. All orders, shipments, invoices, and planning data now flow through SnapLogic's unified integration layer, providing a consistent operational backbone for the global supply chain.

"In a programme with tight timelines and a lot changing as we went, SnapLogic and Pace enabled Elida's teams to move quickly, adapt in real time, and reuse integrations across regions," said Thomas Peach, Co-Founder, Pace Integration. "That collaborative way of working was key to hitting the separation milestones and has left Elida with a strong foundation from which they can continue to scale."

Built to evolve beyond day one

Beyond the initial build, Elida Beauty is using SnapLogic to support ongoing change. Business and IT teams can modify integrations in hours as business needs evolve, rather than needing re-engineering entire systems.

SnapLogic also underpins Elida Beauty's data fabric and analytics strategy, delivering near-real-time operational data into cloud platforms for forecasting, inventory visibility, trade promotions management, and executive reporting. This governed, end-to-end data flow creates an AI-ready foundation that positions Elida Beauty to scale agentic capabilities and intelligent automation as the business grows.

"Elida Beauty demonstrates that organizations don't have to choose between separating, modernizing, and scaling, they can do all three simultaneously," said Nick Pike, VP EMEA at SnapLogic. "By making integration the foundation of their digital core, they've transformed what could have been a complex disentanglement into a streamlined, future-ready architecture. That unified, governed data layer now gives them the agility to adapt quickly and the foundation to scale intelligent automation as the business evolves."

From separation to simplification

With core systems now operational, Elida Beauty is shifting focus from foundational build-out to simplification and automation, reducing manual processes while maintaining a clean, low-code architecture. The company is also exploring how SnapLogic's agentic capabilities can help identify issues earlier, improve exception handling, and automate processes such as supplier onboarding, all of which help its brand portfolio to move effectively in a fast-moving consumer landscape.

To experience the power of SnapLogic's Agentic Integration Platform for yourself, sign up for a demo.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the Agentic Integration Company, integrating AI, data, applications, and microservices into one powerful platform that transforms how enterprises connect, automate, and scale. Unlike legacy integration tools, SnapLogic is built for the AI era and trusted by global leaders, including AstraZeneca, Adobe, Verizon, and Sony. With its industry-leading platform, SnapLogic empowers every team across the enterprise to securely build faster, smarter, AI-connected workflows - all through natural language and intuitive low-code design.

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Gemma Smith SnapLogic gsmith@snaplogic.com Bianca Robles Offleash PR for SnapLogic snaplogic@offleashpr.com