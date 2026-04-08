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WKN: 871460 | ISIN: US68389X1054 | Ticker-Symbol: ORC
Tradegate
08.04.26 | 13:06
127,56 Euro
+3,29 % +4,06
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ORACLE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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ORACLE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
127,44127,5413:08
127,44127,5613:08
PR Newswire
08.04.2026 11:36 Uhr
177 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Insillion Partners with Profinch to Deliver a Unified Insurance Solution Powered by Oracle's Insurance Policy Administration (OIPA)

CHENNAI, India, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Insillion, a provider of insurance technology for carriers and MGAs, has announced a strategic partnership with Profinch, a global BFSI technology leader and Oracle Insurance Policy Administration (OIPA) implementation partner.

Together, they will deliver a solution that combines Insillion's insurance platform with Oracle's policy administration capabilities. This is orchestrated through Profinch's OIPA implementation and integration capabilities, enabling core modernization and AI-powered functionality for insurers.

Insillion, used globally by more than 45 carriers and MGAs, is recognized for its product builder, distribution APIs, AI-powered workflows, and middleware for rapid product launches. Oracle provides a comprehensive, rules-based policy administration system that supports the full policy lifecycle. Profinch brings deep domain expertise in implementing OIPA globally with its presence in over 60 countries. Its implementation approach enables seamless integration with existing systems while helping carriers reduce TCO.

This partnership solves a key challenge for insurers: managing multiple systems, integrations, and vendors. It helps greenfield and existing carriers modernize legacy platforms, accelerate product launches, and add AI-driven capabilities without replacing their current infrastructure.

"Carriers need to innovate without disrupting their core operations. This partnership makes that possible," said Mahavir, co-founder of Insillion. "By connecting Insillion's APIs and AI features with OIPA through Profinch's implementation, we give carriers a faster way to launch insurance products."

"Our clients want the reliability of Oracle's policy administration combined with robust, front-end capabilities," said Arun Mallavarapu, Insurance Practice Head at Profinch. "By combining Insillion's API-led capabilities with OIPA and Profinch's accelerator-led implementation, we enable insurers to innovate while maintaining core system stability."

About Insillion:

Insillion is a provider of insurance technology for carriers and Managing General Agents (MGAs) across North America, India, the Middle East, and APAC. With over 20 years of industry experience, Insillion empowers insurers with API-driven SaaS and a Pay-as-you-Grow pricing model, enabling rapid product launches, faster quote-to-bind and AI-powered process automation without upfront costs.

https://insillion.com/

About Profinch:

Profinch is a specialist BFSI-focused technology company with an end-to-end understanding of how financial institutions operate and evolve. The company partners with over 170 financial institutions across 60+ countries, helping clients transform, integrate, and manage complex technology landscapes with full accountability. Backed by proven delivery frameworks, purpose-built accelerators, and an enterprise-wide execution model, Profinch delivers predictable, scalable outcomes.

https://www.profinch.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2950195/Insillion_Profinch.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/insillion-partners-with-profinch-to-deliver-a-unified-insurance-solution-powered-by-oracles-insurance-policy-administration-oipa-302734703.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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