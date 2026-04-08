Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - Alliancé B. Daniels, Manager of Government Relations at ONE Campaign, is pleased to announce her participation as a speaker at the Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference, taking place on May 8, 2026, at Hart House, during Women's Health Month.

The Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference is a premier event designed to empower professionals in public relations, media, investor relations, marketing, and business to accelerate growth while prioritizing career success, wellbeing, and innovation.

Hosted by the Organization of Canadian and American Women in Public Relations (Women in PR North America), the conference brings together industry professionals to discuss strategies for leadership, resilience, wealth creation, visibility, and sustainable career and business growth.

Alliancé will be moderating a panel on What Works Well Now? The Modern Communicators Playbook. This session will examine how PR has evolved into an integrated, data-informed, and creativity-driven discipline. Exploring how today's communications leaders are leveraging AI and data, executive thought leadership, and cross-functional strategy to remain credible and impactful in a rapidly shifting landscape. This conversation challenges practitioners to rethink legacy approaches and embrace what's truly driving results in 2026.

"Public relations has always been about trust, but how we build it, measure it, and protect it has fundamentally changed. I'm honoured to moderate this opening panel alongside some of the most forward-thinking communications leaders in North America. For me, this conversation is personal: as someone who works at the intersection of government, advocacy, and communications, I know firsthand how much is at stake when our strategies don't keep pace with the world around us. Women in PR North America creates the kind of space where we can have those honest, high-level conversations and I'm excited to be part of that," said Alliancé B. Daniels, Manager, Government Relations, ONE Campaign.

The 2026 conference agenda includes five expert-led panels featuring over 20 industry leaders, covering topics such as modern communications strategy, artificial intelligence, wellbeing and high performance, visibility and influence, and building profitable, sustainable businesses.

Tickets for Women in PR North America's WorkWell Conference 2026 are available at womeninpr.com

Women in PR North America is also inviting applications for membership and welcomes enquiries from companies interested in partnering.

About Alliancé B. Daniels

Alliancé B. Daniels advises leaders on how to navigate power, build influence, and communicate with impact. A GR, public affairs, and strategic communications professional, speaker, and writer with nearly a decade of experience across governments, higher education, non-profit, and the private sectors. She spent four years on Parliament Hill as Senior Advisor to five Federal Cabinet Ministers, including as Press Secretary to Canada's President of the Treasury Board. Alliancé is Manager, Government Relations at the ONE Campaign and serves on the planning committee for the 2026 Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference.







About Women in PR North America

Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd. (Women in PR Canada) and American Women in Public Relations (Women in PR USA) is a leading organization dedicated to supporting women in public relations, investor relations, and communications.

Together, the organizations form Women in PR North America, with a mission to elevate women leaders and amplify their impact across the U.S. and Canada through events, education, advocacy, and community.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291577

Source: The Organization of Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd.