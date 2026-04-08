Wood Mackenzie's latest analysis explores how 13 of the world's leading power markets are impacted by the current fuel crisis, with those most reliant on fuel imports facing the greatest risk exposure. The consultancy says the average cost of generation is set to increase by $2.30/MWh across these 13 markets if a de-escalation of the conflict enables fuel price moderation in the latter half of 2026, increasing to an average of around $8.30/MWh if current elevated price levels persist through the year.The Middle East crisis has split global power markets into winners and losers, according to ...

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