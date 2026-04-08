The Metals Royalty Company Inc. to Commence Trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market Under the Symbol "TMCR"

Purpose-Built Financing Platform Dedicated to Advancing U.S. Critical Mineral Security and Re-Industrialization Announces Direct Listing on Nasdaq

Royalty-Based Business Model Anchored by a 2.0% Gross Overriding Royalty on the NORI Polymetallic Deposit Controlled by TMC the metals company Inc. (Nasdaq: TMC)

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / The Metals Royalty Company Inc. ("TMCR" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:TMCR) announces that its common shares are expected to commence trading today, Wednesday, April 8, 2026 on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol "TMCR" following the effectiveness of its registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

TMCR's mission is to finance America's mineral security. The Company intends to focus on deploying capital to acquire critical metals and mineral royalties, streams and other similar interests across the long arc of critical minerals development - from early exploration through production and mine expansion, with a focus on the United States of America, where TMCR believes the government has shown policy objectives of increasing the extraction and processing of critical minerals and promoting the onshoring of industries directly or indirectly impacted by critical metals and minerals supply. TMCR aims to focus on capital development opportunities encompassing all aspects of the critical metals and minerals value chain to support mineral security and independence in North America in support of accelerating domestic industry growth, including energy, defense and re-industrialization.

The Company's royalty-based business model is designed to enable it to participate in the long-term potential cash flows and commodity upside of large-scale, strategically significant critical metals and mineral assets, with reduced exposure to operational, development or environmental risks typically associated with resource production operations.

TMCR's portfolio is anchored by its sole royalty, a 2.0% gross overriding royalty (GORR) on the NORI polymetallic nodule deposit in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone controlled by TMC the metals company Inc. (Nasdaq: TMC). The NORI deposit is believed to be one of the world's largest potential undeveloped nickel, copper, cobalt, and manganese resources - four minerals required for energy demand, energy security, defense, infrastructure development, electrification and advanced manufacturing. TMCR believes recent policy support by the U.S. government validates the importance of domestic critical mineral supply chains?-?all of which has the potential to enhance the long-term value of TMCR's NORI GORR.

Stifel is serving as the Company's financial advisor in connection with the listing.

No new shares will be issued by the Company in connection with the listing which is being conducted as a direct listing without an underwritten offering. The Company is conducting the direct listing in the United States and not in any Canadian jurisdiction.

About The Metals Royalty Company Inc.

The Metals Royalty Company Inc. (Nasdaq: TMCR) is a purpose-built financing platform dedicated to advancing U.S. critical mineral security and re-industrialization. The Company acquires and manages critical metals and mineral royalties, streams, and similar structured interests across the full value chain - supporting American defense, AI infrastructure, energy systems, and industrial capacity. TMCR's royalty-based business model is designed to enable participation in the long-term cash flows and commodity upside of strategically significant assets, with reduced exposure to the operational and development risks typically associated with resource production. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov and the Company's website www.themetalsroyaltyco.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflect management of the Company's expectations regarding its future growth, future business plans and opportunities, expected activities and other statements about future events, results or performance. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to revenue generating potential with respect to TMCR's industry and business plans, the potential impact of government policy, market opportunity, the potential value of the NORI GORR, TMCR's anticipated listing date on the Nasdaq Capital Market, the Company's ability to execute on its business plan and to acquire and manage additional royalty interests and other statements that are statements other than historical facts. When the Company and its management uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based on a number of estimates and assumptions of management, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties and risks related to: the permitting, production, timing and mineral content of TMC's NORI deposit; TMCR's limited operating history and the risks associated with new business development; TMCR's potential inability to acquire additional royalty, stream or similar interests, or to achieve profitability and positive cash flow; TMCR's sole royalty being subject to buy-back rights that could adversely affect revenues; TMCR being dependent on favorable government policy for offshore mineral development; market conditions; competitive dynamics; regulatory changes; and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Registration Statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

TMCR@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: The Metals Royalty Company Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/the-metals-royalty-company-inc.-to-commence-trading-on-the-nasdaq-capital-market-1155521