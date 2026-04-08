MMJ International Holdings: Marijuana Rescheduling Countdown: Why the "Order of Operations" and Todd Blanche's Appointment Define the Path to Schedule III

As President Trump Directs Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche to Fast-Track Marijuana Rescheduling, MMJ International Holdings Emphasizes the Necessity of a Bulletproof Legal Process to Accelerate Clinical Breakthroughs for it's Huntington's and Multiple Sclerosis Trials..

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / The transition of marijuana to Schedule III has entered its most critical phase: the final administrative "order of operations." Following President Donald J. Trump's historic December executive order and recent directives to Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, the focus has shifted to the rigorous legal execution required to finalize the rule.

For MMJ International Holdings, a leader in the FDA botanical drug development pathway, the current climate reinforces a fundamental truth: Legal rigor is not an obstacle-it is the engine that will accelerate pharmaceutical access for patients with unmet medical needs.

The Administrative "Order of Operations"

Just as in mathematics, the federal rulemaking process requires a specific sequence to withstand judicial scrutiny. Before a final rule can be published in the Federal Register, several intermediate legal hurdles must be cleared, including the resolution of administrative law judge (ALJ) proceedings and internal legal reviews.

"The President has said 'go do it,' but that directive must pass through a gauntlet of internal legal review," said Duane Boise, CEO of MMJ International Holdings. "Executive orders are only as strong as the record that supports them. We have seen that when an administration moves expeditiously, opponents will run to court. To protect the rescheduling of cannabis, the process must be bulletproof."

Learning from the Smart Approaches to Marijuana CMS Lawsuit: A 24-Hour Reality Check

The recent legal battle over the CMS "Substance Access" pilot program serves as a stark warning. Within 24 hours of the program's announcement, opponents led by Smart Approaches to Marijuana (SAM)filed for an emergency restraining order. While a judge reviewed the case quickly, the filing proves that those who oppose the relaxation of cannabis laws-often citing public safety-are prepared to block the process at every turn.

MMJ International Holdings acknowledges that groups like SAM have a point regarding public safety-a value MMJ shares. However, MMJ argues that the highest level of safety is achieved through the FDA pharmaceutical pathway, which demands the standardized science that MMJ has championed for years.

How the Todd Blanche Appointment Accelerates MMJ's Clinical Timelines

The appointment of Todd Blanche to oversee the Department of Justice (DOJ) is a pivotal development for MMJ's clinical programs for Huntington's Disease (HD) and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Blanche's reputation for methodical legal precision is exactly what is needed to clear the regulatory logjam that has historically slowed botanical drug research.

Clearing the Interlocutory Appeals: By resolving the outstanding procedural challenges within the DEA hearing system, Blanche can clear the path for the final Schedule III order. This resolution removes the "regulatory cloud" that often delays the start of Phase II and Phase III clinical trials.

Streamlining Research Access: Under Schedule III, the onerous Schedule I research registration requirements-which MMJ has navigated for years-will be streamlined. This reduction in administrative "friction" allows MMJ to scale its clinical sites and patient enrollment for HD and MS studies more rapidly.

Validation of the FDA Pathway: Blanche's focus on a legally sound process ensures that the transition to Schedule III is permanent. For MMJ, this provides the long-term regulatory certainty required to attract institutional capital and academic partnerships, fueling the completion of MMJ's IND and other critical clinical milestones.

The MMJ Stance: Safety Through Science

While some see legal reviews as a delay, MMJ International Holdings views them as a "clearing of the deck." By ensuring the rescheduling process is legally and procedurally sound, the administration is protecting the future of botanical drug development.

"Smart Approaches to Marijuana is right to focus on safety, but the answer is better science, not more prohibition," added Boise. "By following the FDA pathway and supporting a rigorous DOJ review under Todd Blanche, we are ensuring that patients with Huntington's and Multiple Sclerosis finally get the validated, pharmaceutical-grade medicine they deserve."

About MMJ International Holdings MMJ International Holdings is a leading biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of plant-derived, FDA-approved cannabinoid medicines. By adhering to the strictest federal "order of operations," MMJ is delivering standardized, reproducible therapeutics for patients with unmet medical needs.

CONTACT:

Madison Hisey

MHisey@mmjih.com

203-231-85832

SOURCE: MMJ International Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/marijuana-rescheduling-countdown-why-the-%22order-of-operations%22-and-to-1155868