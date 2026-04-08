DJ Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRJU LN) Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 08-Apr-2026 / 12:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 07-Apr-2026 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 6117.9053 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 66248467 CODE: PRJU LN ISIN: LU1931974775 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931974775 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRJU LN LEI Code: 213800BMXDH5SYBIX369 Sequence No.: 423360 EQS News ID: 2305070 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2026 06:10 ET (10:10 GMT)