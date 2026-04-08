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PR Newswire
08.04.2026 12:48 Uhr
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NAVEE Recognized with Four Wins at 2026 French Design Awards

Award-Winning Design, Engineered for Every Ride

Organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the French Design Awards are globally recognized for celebrating design excellence. NAVEE won four awards, reflecting its user-focused design philosophy and strong innovation capabilities, supported by sustained R&D investment, a global talent network, and rigorous testing standards.

The award-winning models highlight NAVEE's diverse product strengths:

  • ST5 (Platinum) - Lightweight and durable, designed for efficient urban commuting.
  • XT5 (Platinum) - A flagship off-road model featuring powerful performance and advanced suspension.
  • UT5 (Gold) - A sleek, supercar-inspired high-performance e-scooter for urban riders. It was also featured at the 2026 CMG Spring Festival Gala and previously received "Best of CES 2026" from Android Headlines.
  • NT5 (Gold) - A rugged, user-focused model built for practical performance and a more personalized riding experience.

Innovation Drives Global Recognition

NAVEE's four awards across multiple products reflect its strong commitment to innovation. The company invests more than 20% of its annual budget in R&D, supported by a global talent network and a portfolio of over 200 patents. Its products are validated through certified laboratories and rigorous testing standards, helping drive growing recognition worldwide.

Beyond e-scooters, NAVEE is expanding into a broader smart mobility ecosystem. Following a recent brand upgrade, the company now spans product categories across land, water, and air, leveraging advanced engineering and proprietary AI algorithms to extend its core technologies into new applications.

Contact:
Xinyue Hu
NAVEE PR manager
huxinyue2@navee.tech

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2952094/NAVEE_s_XT5_ST5_UT5_NT5_listed_winners_2026_French_Design.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/navee-recognized-with-four-wins-at-2026-french-design-awards-302736944.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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