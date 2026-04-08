Voltalia has secured €100 million ($116.8 million) in shareholder financing to support its restructuring plan and asset divestment program as it advances its "Spring" transformation strategy. France French independent power producer Voltalia has secured €100 million in financing to support its restructuring plan and asset divestment program, as it refocuses its strategy and seeks to optimize its financial structure. The company announced the funding alongside its annual results on March 12, 2026, as it accelerates its "Spring" transformation plan. The plan centers on refocusing on core activities, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...