Norwegian vertical solar specialist Over Easy Solar has installed its first rooftop vertical solar installation in the U.S. market. The 100 kW system, combined with a green roof in New York, is expected to deliver up to 140,000 kWh annually depending on factors including albedo, azimuth and local shadowing.Vertical solar specialist Over Easy Solar has deployed its first rooftop vertical solar installation in the U.S.. The installation is combined with a green roof within the Willets Point industrial neighborhood in Queens, New York, on top of a building belonging to an undisclosed owner. It was ...

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