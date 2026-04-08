PCA Global Ventures, a global leader in specialized debt recovery solutions and estate planning technology, today announced the expansion of its leadership team across portfolio companies Phillips Cohen Associates, Ltd., Ardent Credit Services, and Invenio Financial. The appointments of the following additions to our team reflect a deliberate investment in strengthening our business development and partnerships capabilities across key markets where we see significant growth opportunity:

Lisa Rozzelle: North America Director of Business Development, Phillips Cohen Associates

Darryn Cann: APAC Regional Sales Manager, Phillips Cohen Associates (Australia)

John McMahon: SVP, UK Strategic Partnerships, Invenio Financial

Alfie Slark: Business Development Manager, Ardent Credit Services

Lisa Rozzelle joins Phillips Cohen Associates as North America Director of Business Development, bringing extensive experience in client development, revenue generation, and industry advocacy. A recognized leader in financial services, Rozzelle is known for her work advancing women in finance and her leadership within industry organizations, including Women in Consumer Finance (WCF). Reporting to Kacey Rask, Senior Vice President (SVP) of Growth Partnerships, she will focus on expanding client partnerships and driving strategic growth initiatives in the US and Canada.

Darryn Cann joins Phillips Cohen Associates (Australia) as Asia Pacific (APAC) Regional Sales Manager, where he will spearhead regional sales initiatives and strengthen the firm's presence across the APAC region. With a strong background in regional market development and client engagement, Cann will play a key role in driving expansion and delivering tailored solutions to clients in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore.

John McMahon joins Invenio Financial as SVP, UK Strategic Partnerships. He brings deep expertise in building and scaling global partnerships, with a focus on aligning innovative, technology-enabled solutions with client needs. He will lead efforts to expand Invenio's strategic alliances and support continued growth across the UK market.

Alfie Slark joins Ardent Credit Services as Business Development Manager, reporting to Tim Webb, SVP Market Development. He brings nearly 10 years of industry expertise and sales experience to the team. In this new role, he will work to expand Ardent's client base in the UK.

"These exciting, key hires demonstrate the organization's commitment to accelerating global growth, strengthening client relationships, and enhancing market presence across North America, the UK, and APAC," said Matthew Saperstein, Chief Revenue Officer of PCA Global Ventures. "Lisa, John, Darryn, and Alfie each bring a strong track record of building meaningful client relationships and driving growth. As we continue to expand globally, they will enable us to enhance the value we deliver to clients and sellers and support the next phase of growth across PCA Global Ventures."

About PCA Global Ventures

PCA Global Ventures is the parent company of the Phillips Cohen Associates, Ardent Credit Services, Invenio Financial, and The Estate Registry brands. For nearly three decades, these companies have specialized in compassionate deceased account care, compliant recovery services, technology-driven debt settlement solutions, and strategic acquisitions. By combining regulatory expertise with empathy-driven engagement, the group protects client reputations while delivering respectful outcomes for consumers. Additionally, as pioneers in estate management services, their cloud-based tools simplify intergenerational estate management for executors and beneficiaries. With a long-standing reputation for empathetic and innovative programs, PCA Global Ventures provides the structure, leadership, and operational efficiency to support long-term growth and scalability across its family of brands.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260408684161/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Society22 PR

phillipscohen@society22pr.com

(929) 367-8993