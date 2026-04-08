Tieto Oyj: Tieto files an application for delisting of its shares from Euronext Oslo Børs

Tieto Corporation STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 8 April 2026 12:00 p.m. EEST

Tieto (the "company") is currently listed on Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Stockholm and Euronext Oslo Børs. Following the decision by Annual General Meeting on 24 March 2026, Tieto has today applied for a delisting of its shares from Euronext Oslo Børs. The company will publish further information regarding the delisting process and timing, provided that Euronext Oslo Børs accepts the application.

The registration of the company's shares with the Norwegian securities depository (VPS) will continue to be maintained for a transitional period of at least 12 months from the date of delisting to enable VPS shareholders to transfer their shares to the Finnish book-entry system maintained by Euroclear Finland. The company's shares will continue to be traded on Nasdaq Helsinki and Nasdaq Stockholm without interruption.

Further information to shareholders on the Euronext Oslo Børs and instructions for transferring shares from VPS to the Euroclear Finland have been made available on the company's website .

For further information, please contact:

Tommi Järvenpää, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 576 0288, tommi.jarvenpaa (at) tieto.com

Tieto Corporation

DISTRIBUTION

NASDAQ Helsinki

NASDAQ Stockholm

Oslo Børs

Principal Media

Tieto is a leading software and digital engineering services company with global market reach and capabilities. We provide customers across different industries with mission-critical solutions through our specialized software businesses Tieto Caretech, Tieto Banktech and Tieto Indtech as well as Tieto Tech Consulting business. Our around 14 000 talented vertical software, design, cloud and AI experts are dedicated to empowering our customers to succeed and innovate with latest technology.