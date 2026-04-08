Dubuque, Iowa--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - Dr. Richard Downs, DDS, FAGD, FICOI, D-GMDIA, D-ASBA, embodies a remarkable journey of dedication and innovation within the realm of dental health and beyond. Dr. Downs' work focuses on addressing one of the most overlooked drivers of chronic health issues: poor breathing and sleep quality. His research and product development efforts center on improving airway function through both dental interventions and antimicrobial technologies.

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Key Takeaways:

Dr. Richard Downs develops the Nefense HypoNasal and XyloClean nasal sprays that reduce microbial load and support airway function safely.

He advances dental sleep medicine by widening the upper dental arch to increase airway capacity and enhance nasal airflow and breathing.

Early observational findings and user reports indicate these nasal sprays improve breathing and nasal airflow, while formal clinical studies are still underway.

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About Dr. Richard Downs

Dr. Richard Downs, DDS, is a dental professional with more than four decades of experience and multiple advanced credentials in dental medicine and sleep health. He is the author ofBeautiful Faces: The Architects of Enhanced Attractiveness and Improved Human Breathing and the founder of Sleep Balance Academy. His work focuses on airway health, oral health, sleep medicine, and the development of innovative oral and nasal health solutions.

Source: Newsworthy.ai

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