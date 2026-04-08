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PR Newswire
08.04.2026 13:42 Uhr
171 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Global Citizen Solutions launches Global Atlas of Risk and Readiness 2026

The report introduces a dual-lens framework integrating risk exposure and forward-looking readiness, offering investors a structured basis for evaluating where capital is most likely to remain protected while compounding over time.

Top 5: Institutional strength defines global leadership

  • Switzerland
  • Germany
  • Singapore
  • Ireland
  • Finland

These countries combine low structural risk with advanced readiness, including strong rule of law, innovation ecosystems, and deep capital markets. Europe dominates the upper tier, reflecting the premium placed on regulatory predictability, institutional depth, and regional integration. Switzerland leads on innovation and economic complexity; Germany tops the readiness ranking across the full dataset, reflecting industrial depth and human capital unmatched in the region.

The US paradox: world-leading readiness, structural risk drag

The United States presents the report's most analytically striking case. It scores close to 90 on readiness - near the global frontier - reflecting deep innovation ecosystems, world-leading capital markets, and technological leadership. Yet it ranks only 24th overall. The report identifies the drivers as structural rather than cyclical: elevated public debt, political polarisation introducing regulatory unpredictability, and financial market sensitivity. High income and technological leadership, the data shows, do not automatically translate into balanced resilience.

Singapore: the scale argument, reversed

Singapore stands out as Asia's only top-tier performer, ranking 3rd overall with a score of 92.60 demonstrating how strategic positioning and institutional coherence can compensate for limited scale. Singapore records the lowest risk score of any country in the dataset while ranking 11th globally on readiness, with the report classifying it as a global node of capital, innovation, and connectivity - a designation shared by no other Asian economy.

The UK holds, but faces headwinds

The United Kingdom ranks 21st globally with an overall score of 88.68. Classified as 'Advanced and Stable', it retains deep capital markets and strong institutional foundations, but neighbour Ireland's 4th-place finish illustrates the premium the data places on deep regional integration and governance consistency - qualities the UK will need to demonstrate more fully to close the readiness gap.

"In today's global economy, capital flows to resilience, and the data shows that institutional strength, not size, is the defining factor behind sustainable investment performance," said Patricia Casaburi, CEO of Global Citizen Solutions.

The full GARR report is available at globalcitizensolutions.com.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-citizen-solutions-launches-global-atlas-of-risk-and-readiness-2026-302736200.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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