Early billings and expanding revenue visibility across core business verticals, including U.S.-based manufacturing capabilities, together with the expected consolidation of Tekne, position the Company for accelerated scaling and significant upside potential through 2026 and beyond

NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU the "Company") is a dual-use Defense and Security integrated platform company focused on non-kinetic effects, directed-energy technologies, electronic warfare and AI-driven operational resilience orchestrated software, serving both defense and mission-critical infrastructure across regulated sectors.

NUBURU provides a corporate update to highlight that the Company is actively and successfully executing on and monetizing its business and growth strategy, which includes:

initial revenue traction, supported by early billings, secured orders and commercial deployment; and

increasing visibility on revenue growth and scaling from expanding and converting our attractive commercial pipeline into contracted revenue across multiple core business verticals within our integrated Defense and Security Platform.

Management remains confident that this reflects a transition to repeatable commercial deployment and scalable revenue generation throughout 2026 and over the longer term and to create significant value for our shareholders and wider stakeholders.

The following commercial metrics and operational updates are provided as of March 31, 2026, unless otherwise indicated.

Building Execution Momentum Across Our Core Operating Verticals

NUBURU is actively and successfully executing and delivering on its business and growth strategy, with measurable commercial activities across directed-energy systems, defense programs, software platforms, and U.S.-based manufacturing.

Directed-Energy (Lyocon S.r.l.)

Within our directed-energy business vertical, the Company has generated approximately US$280,000 in billings, alongside approximately US$500,000 in executed orders, including an initial deployment order for its portable directed-energy laser dazzler system for counter-drone ("C-UAV") defense applications of approximately US$250,000 secured with a Tier-1 government-owned defense electronics organization operating within a major Asia-Pacific defense market (the "Tier-1 Defense Company"), as announced by NUBURU on 31 March 2026.

The Company is actively advancing follow-on opportunities estimated between US$575,000 and US$800,000 with the same Tier-1 Defense Company, while continuing to expand its broader pipeline across defense and dual-use applications. Lyocon's overall pipeline is currently estimated at approximately US$2.5 million, including the dazzler-related opportunities referenced above, reflecting increasing commercial traction.

These developments reflect a transition to initial commercial deployment, with a clear pathway toward revenue generation, repeatability, program expansion, and revenue scaling.

Defense Programs (Tekne S.p.A. Network Contract)

Through its participation in the Tekne S.p.A. ("Tekne") network contract framework, NUBURU has generated approximately US$300,000 in billings, primarily through management and service-related activities.

The Company is also participating in an active defense program in Ukraine in partnership with Engineering Bureau "BERYL" LLC, where Phase 1 (0-12 months) has been activated within a revenue range projected at between US$5.75 million to US$11.5 million, centered on the deployment of the GRAELION platform configured for military applications. NUBURU participates in the program through a structured economic and governance framework that includes pricing and margin participation, capital coordination, and potential integration of higher-margin non-kinetic and software subsystems.

As a key strategic catalyst, NUBURU has signed a binding agreement to acquire a controlling 70% interest in Tekne, with submission for authorization under the Italian Golden Power regulatory framework expected by the end of April 2026. Tekne is targeting approximately US$57.5 million in revenue in 2026.

This structure provides immediate program-level participation with a defined path toward consolidation and scaled revenue contribution.

Tekne materially reduces NUBURU's time to scale operationally and financially, which is expected to:

Accelerate NUBURU's positioning in EW and advanced defense systems;

Provide direct access to defense markets and programs;

Transition NUBURU toward a global operating profile in the defense sector.

Operational Resilience Software (Orbit S.r.l.)

Within its software business vertical, Orbit S.r.l. ("Orbit") has generated approximately US$80,000 in billings year-to-date, reflecting the typical seasonality of large enterprise and regulated-sector customers, where budget approvals and procurement cycles are concentrated in the second and third quarters. Consistent with this dynamic, Orbit is advancing approximately US$3.9 million in pipeline opportunities across enterprise and mission-critical environments, including approximately US$790,000 linked to active requests for proposal.

NUBURU currently holds approximately 22.7% equity interest in Orbit, with governance rights supporting operational alignment. Following recent shareholder approval authorizing share issuance, the Company expects to complete the acquisition of 100% of Orbit by this year-end.

This business vertical represents a high-margin, recurring revenue component with strong visibility and strategic integration across defense and critical infrastructure use cases.

U.S. Manufacturing (Maddox Defense Incorporated Joint-Venture)

NUBURU's U.S. manufacturing initiative, through its joint venture with Maddox Defense Incorporated, has entered Phase I operations in Houston, Texas, with infrastructure deployed and execution underway.

The Company is developing an early-stage commercial pipeline aligned with defense demand, while establishing a U.S.-based production capability designed to support domestic defense supply chains and mission-critical manufacturing requirements.

Integrated Platform Driving Multi-Engine Growth

NUBURU is now operating across multiple revenue-generating engines, including directed-energy systems, electronic warfare and defense mobility programs, operational resilience AI-driven software-as-a-service solutions, and advanced manufacturing infrastructure.

Across its core operating verticals, NUBURU is building a combined commercial pipeline exceeding approximately US$6 million, supported by early billings and executed orders, providing increasing visibility on revenue conversion and scaling.

Billings and Commercial Metrics Disclosure

The Company is providing selected commercial metrics, including billings, orders, and pipeline, as indicators of business activity and commercial traction. Billings represent a proxy for cash collections and commercial momentum; however, they are not a substitute for revenue recognition under U.S. GAAP, which may differ in timing and amount.

Management Commentary

Alessandro Zamboni, Executive Chairman and Co-CEO of Nuburu Inc., stated:

"We are now firmly in execution mode, with initial billings, secured orders and a growing pipeline across all business lines. The Company has materially strengthened its operational and financial positioning and is focused on scaling revenue, improving capital efficiency, and advancing toward an equity positive balance sheet in Q2 2026.

"We remain confident that NUBURU is well positioned to continue to deliver successfully on its business and growth strategy to further strengthen the business, to advance revenue generation, growth and scalability throughout 2026 and over the longer term, and to create significant value for our shareholders and wider stakeholders.

"We expect to provide the market with additional updates regarding positive strategic initiatives and operational and financial developments in the weeks and months ahead."

Dario Barisoni, Co-CEO of Nuburu Inc. and CEO of Nuburu Defense LLC, added:

"Our integrated business model and growth strategy across directed-energy, electronic warfare and defense mobility, software and advanced manufacturing establishes NUBURU as the scalable, next-generation defense and security platform aligned with structurally evolving global demand and mission-critical requirements."

Outlook

NUBURU expects to continue converting and expanding its attractive commercial pipeline into contracted revenue, advancing the Tekne transaction (subject to regulatory approval), scaling Lyocon deployments, expanding Orbit recurring revenues, and progressing toward achieving positive shareholders' equity in Q2 2026.

Additional Disclosure Regarding Form 10-K

The Company refers investors to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The independent auditor's report included in the Annual Report on Form 10-K contains a "going concern" qualification regarding the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

This announcement is made pursuant to NYSE American Company Guide Section 610(b), which requires public announcement of the receipt of an audit opinion containing a going concern paragraph and does not represent any change or amendment to the Company's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025.

About Nuburu, Inc

Founded in 2015, Nuburu is executing its strategic transformation from a laser-technology company into a dual-use Defense Security integrated platform provider. Through a combination of proprietary directed-energy technologies, non-kinetic defense capabilities, mission-critical software, and targeted industrial partnerships and acquisitions, Nuburu addresses high-value defense, security, and operational-resilience markets. NUBURU is aligned directly with the demands of these structurally evolving growth markets.

For more information, visit www.nuburu.net.

About Nuburu Defense LLC

A subsidiary of NUBURU, Nuburu Defense delivers advanced solutions for defense, security, and critical-infrastructure applications, supporting NUBURU's Defense Security Hub strategy.

For more information, visit also:

www.orbitopenplatform.com

TEKNE S.p.A. SPECIAL VEHICLES ELECTRONICS

About Nuburu Subsidiary, Inc

A subsidiary of NUBURU, Nuburu Subsidiary, Inc fully owns Lyocon S.r.l. ("Lyocon") an Italian laser-technology company specializing in the design, manufacturing, and integration of high-power blue-laser systems for industrial applications.

Lyocon operates as a fully consolidated operating subsidiary within the NUBURU group and represents the core industrial platform for NUBURU's reactivated blue-laser business.

For more information, visit also Home Page Lyocon.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements, identified by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "seek," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast," or their negatives or variations. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: (1) the ability to meet applicable securities exchange listing standards; (2) the impact of the loss of the Company's patent portfolio through foreclosure; (3) failure to achieve expectations regarding business development and acquisition strategies; (4) inability to access sufficient capital; (5) inability to realize anticipated benefits of acquisitions; (6) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (7) adverse economic, business, or competitive factors; (8) financial market volatility due to geopolitical and economic factors; and (9) other risks detailed in the Company's SEC filings, including its most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These filings address additional risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. NUBURU undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by law.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260408030321/en/

Contacts:

NUBURU Investor Relations: ir@nuburu.net

Media Contact: press@nuburu.net

Website: www.nuburu.net