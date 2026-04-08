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ACCESS Newswire
08.04.2026 14:02 Uhr
60 Leser
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Envision Pharma Group appoints Nick Jones as President, Envision Medical Communications

Seasoned technology and life sciences leader to advance AI integration across medical communications

FAIRFIELD, CT / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / Envision Pharma Group (Envision), a global, technology-enabled solutions partner to the life sciences industry, today announced the appointment of Nick Jones as President, Envision Medical Communications (EMC). In this role, Jones will lead the EMC business, focusing on integrating Envision's industry-leading technology and AI capabilities into its award-winning portfolio of solutions and services.

Jones joins the company from ConcertAI, where he served as Senior Vice President and General Manager, Commercial Solutions, leading teams delivering consulting services, AI-driven software-as-a-service solutions, and data products supporting pharmaceutical commercialization.

Prior to ConcertAI, he spent over a decade at IQVIA (formerly IMS), leading technology and consulting organizations across the US, Europe, and JAPAC, delivering an integrated solutions portfolio spanning technology, consulting, real-world evidence, and analytics to global and mid-size pharma clients.

Jones will report directly to Tom Langan, CEO of Envision Pharma Group, and join Envision's Executive Leadership Team.

"Nick brings deep expertise, global market insight, and a shared ambition to build a world-class, tech-enabled pharma services organization," says Langan. "His broad experience in technology and consulting will benefit both Envision and our clients. This is yet another step in our evolution as we strive to execute with precision and exceed client expectations."

Jones adds, "Envision has consistently stood out in the pharma services industry for its credibility and excellence in medcomms. I am excited to join the company, and EMC in particular, as we build a market-leading, tech-enabled portfolio to meet the evolving needs of our pharma clients."

-Ends-

About Envision Pharma Group
Envision Pharma Group is a global, technology-enabled solutions partner to the life sciences industry. We harness the power of combined intelligence -human expertise and technology - to advance how scientific innovation translates into improved patient outcomes. We unite scientific expertise, strategic insight, and AI-powered tools to help clients create, communicate, and demonstrate value, accelerating access to life-changing treatments. With more than 20 years of experience and trusted partnerships with 400+ biopharma companies, including all top 20 pharma, we deliver integrated solutions across the product lifecycle, from medical communications to commercialization and compliance, through flexible models that scale to client needs. Together, we combine human insight and technology to drive smarter decisions, measurable impact, and sustainable growth.

Learn more: www.envisionpharmagroup.com

For more information, contact:

Sophie Berger, Global Head, Marketing, Envision Pharma Group
Email: sophie.berger@envisionpharma.com

Brittany Bowen, Media Relations, Geben Communication
Email: brittanybowen@gebencommunication.com

SOURCE: Envision Pharma Group





View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/envision-pharma-group-appoints-nick-jones-as-president-envision-medic-1155231

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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