Cytta Corp. Announces Merger of IGAN Corp and Cytta Air Into Unified Cytta Air Platform

Consolidates Proprietary IGAN IP and Partner-Contributed Technologies Into a Single Dual-Use Platform

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / Cytta Corp today announced the merger of IGAN Corp and Cytta Air into a single unified entity, Cytta Air, consolidating all related intellectual property into one platform aligned with the accelerating global demand for dual-use technologies.

As part of the transaction, Cytta's proprietary IGAN intellectual property, including its real-time streaming, communication, and collaboration technologies, together with the communications architectures, radio-frequency systems, unmanned aerial platforms, and reference system technologies contributed under the Joint Venture Agreement, will be consolidated into Cytta Air as the single owning entity, forming a unified platform for the development, integration, and commercialization of advanced unmanned, autonomous, and communication systems for dual-use applications.

This merger establishes Cytta Air as the Company's primary platform, aligning its core technology and system design capabilities within a single structure designed for deployment across both defense and civilian environments.

"This merger reflects a structural step in aligning our core technology with our strategic direction," said Natalia Sokolova, President of Cytta Corp. "By bringing IGAN and Cytta Air together into one platform, we are positioning Cytta to deliver integrated capabilities across environments where real-time data, communication, and system resilience are critical."

Cytta Air is positioned as a dual-use platform focused on system architecture, integration, and scalable deployment across:

Defense and national security

Public and school safety and emergency response

Critical infrastructure and commercial environments

The unified structure enables Cytta Air to support technologies designed for operation in contested, degraded, and denied environments, including resilient communications, distributed networks, and integrated unmanned systems.

By consolidating IGAN Corp and Cytta Air and assigning all related intellectual property into a single entity, Cytta Corp simplifies its corporate structure, strengthens execution, and enhances its ability to scale across multiple high-growth markets.

Cytta Air will serve as the Company's core strategic platform moving forward, supporting continued development, commercialization, and expansion into global markets.

About Cytta Corp



Cytta Corp. (OTCQB:CYCA) is a technology holding company focused on the development, ownership, and commercialization of proprietary intellectual property for mission-critical environments. The Company originates and aggregates core technologies, including real-time streaming, communication, and collaboration systems, and structures them into scalable platforms through dedicated operating entities.

Cytta Corp's model centers on IP ownership and strategic deployment, enabling its technologies to be integrated, commercialized, and scaled across defense, public safety, and enterprise markets. Through Cytta Air and other platform initiatives, the Company advances dual-use solutions designed for real-world operational environments.

About Cytta Air

Cytta Air is a dual-use technology platform focused on the design, architecture, integration, and commercialization of advanced unmanned, autonomous, and communication systems. The platform consolidates Cytta's proprietary IGAN real-time streaming, communication, and collaboration technologies with advanced radio-frequency architectures, resilient communications systems, and mission-capable unmanned aerial platforms contributed through strategic partnerships.

Cytta Air is designed to operate across defense, public safety, and commercial environments, with capabilities supporting operations in contested, degraded, and denied conditions. The platform enables integrated solutions spanning air, ground, and connected systems, including resilient communications, distributed networks, positioning technologies, and counter-UAS applications.

By combining core infrastructure and system-level design within a single entity, Cytta Air serves as a scalable foundation for the development and deployment of next-generation dual-use technologies across global markets.

Media Contact:

Cytta Corp.

CyttaAir

Direct: +1 415-301-6644

Website: www.cytta.com

Email: info@cytta.com

SOURCE: Cytta Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/cytta-corp.-announces-merger-of-igan-corp-and-cytta-air-into-unif-1155840